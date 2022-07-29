“Indigenous people had no vote” at a papal event in Quebec, Haudenosaunee delegates say.

The Haudenosaunee delegation is disappointed at not being able to speak with Pope Francis during a papal visit to Quebec.

Pope Francis arrived in Quebec on Wednesday as part of his six-day pilgrimage of healing, reconciliation and hope. Louise Herne and Kenneth Dear were among the diplomats and indigenous people invited to the Citadel, a fortress overlooking the Plains of Abraham and the St. Lawrence River, for one of the papal events planned.

“Indigenous representatives did not have a say in this event,” said Kenneth Dear of Kahnawake, a Kanienkeha community south of Montreal, and a member of the Haudenosaunee External Relations Committee.

The Haudenosaunee, also known as the Iroquois or the Confederacy of the Six Nations, have for many decades called for the repeal of the papal bulls that constitute the doctrine of discovery.

“They are still being used by states to deprive the rights and rights of indigenous peoples,” Deere said.

Kenneth Dear as Kanien’keha: A ka from Kahnawake and a member of the Haudenosaunee Foreign Relations Committee. (Ka’nhehsi:io Deer/CBC)

The papal bulls Dum Diversas (1452), Romanus Pontifex (1455), and Inter Caetera (1493) were used by monarchs to claim indigenous lands, and Deer said they remain an integral part of Canada’s constitutional, legislative, and legal systems and Canada. United States.

He said that the papal bulls are a major cause of genocide against indigenous peoples, including laying the groundwork for Canada’s establishment of the boarding school system.

“The Vatican needs to be more active in protecting and supporting the rights of indigenous peoples,” Deere said.

The delegation was invited to the event with the hope that they would be able to approach Pope Francis on this issue. However, on the day of the event, they were informed that there would be no time for presentations.

The need to “keep appearing”

“We almost didn’t show up, but Louise convinced us that we should take every opportunity we could,” Dear said.

Louise Heren is the mother of the bear clan Kanien’keha:ka of Akwesasne. (Ka’nhehsi:io Deer/CBC)

Herne, mother of the Kanien’kehá:ka bear clan of Akwesasne, accompanied Michelle Shenandoah to the Vatican earlier this year to give the pope a lullaby to reflect on the impact boarding schools have had on families.

WATCH | Delegation in the Vatican presented the Pope with a lullaby An Indigenous delegation presented Pope Francis with a cradle, symbolizing the survivors of the boarding school. Duration 8:14 The head of the delegation of the Assembly of Indigenous Peoples, Gerald Antoine, hopes that the delegation will be able to forge a new relationship with Pope Francis and the Catholic Church after the visit to the Vatican.

Herne said that while some members of the Haudenosaunee community are upset that a delegation is in Quebec on a papal visit and want to meet the Pope, this is necessary for political reasons.

“We need to keep showing up. The world is ruled by the people who show up,” she said.

“This is a responsibility and accountability to future generations. We don’t want to repeat history.”

A “Repeal Doctrine” banner was unfurled outside the Basilica of Sainte Anne de Beaupré as Pope Francis celebrated Thursday Mass. (Olivia LaPerrier-Roy/CBC/Radio-Canada)

At the end of the event, Herne said she expressed the delegation’s frustration to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Relationship of nation to nation

Calls for the repeal of the papal bulls were echoed by many on the eve of the pope’s visit to Canada.

That was the message from cousins ​​Chelsea Brunel and Sarayn Fox when they unfurled a banner reading “Abolish Doctrine” at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, where Pope Francis celebrated Mass on July 28.

Haudenosaunee External Relations (HERC) member Kenneth Dear, mother of the Kanien’kehá:ka bear clan Louise Herne, Michelle Shenandoah and Kanien’kehá:ka co-chair Faithkeeper / HERC and Colin Martin. (Michelle Shenandoah / Facebook)

As for the Haudenosaunee delegation, they said they would continue the campaign until the Pope accepted and made public the real truth.

“We have to look at the Pope as the head of state and that we want to continue relations between countries with the Holy See, as with any other state,” Deere said.

The delegation hopes they will have the opportunity to speak with the Pope before he leaves for Iqaluit on Friday.