Indigenous fashion designers win recognition on international runways

Melren Saloy’s love of fashion began as a child when she made clothes for her dolls after being taught how to sew by her grandmother and aunts.

Today, Saloy runs his own business, Native Diva Creations, which manufactures jewelry and accessories in keeping with indigenous cultures. In September, she brings a collection of beaded jewelry and accessories to Paris Fashion Week.

“Everyone who works with me there is indigenous. So my hair, makeup, models, photographers are all indigenous,” she said.

Saloi, a black-footed designer from Kainai Nation, started her business almost eight years ago.

After going on maternity leave, she decided she didn’t want to go back to work in retail management. So, she founded Native Diva Creations and never looked back.

A Saloy hat that was featured on the New York Fashion Week runway last year. (Presented by Melren Sala)

Saloy held her first fashion show in 2015 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and last year, models wore her models on the runway during New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

“I was literally crying all the time,” Saloy said of her experience with NYFW.

“It was so hard for me to just sit there because it was like, ‘Look at my culture. See how it all happens.”

Saloi is one of several indigenous fashion designers who showcase their work on national and international runways. She was hired to bring her designs to Paris through the non-profit International Indigenous Fashion Week (IIFW).

The organization helps indigenous designers break into the mainstream fashion industry and connect with each other.

Finally in the spotlight

Chelsa Rasett, founder and chief executive of IIFW, said she created the organization so that indigenous designers could be in the spotlight and not be left out at fashion shows.

“I have worked on several fashion shows in the United States and Canada and they only had one or two Indigenous designers. So I decided that we need our own, ”she said.

Beaded jewelry be Saloy. The fashion designer says many non-Indigenous artists have appropriated Indigenous culture without permission, and now it’s time for Indigenous designers to get recognized for their work. (Terry Trembat/CBC)

Since its founding in 2012, IIFW has invited Indigenous designers to fashion shows across the country and around the world, including in New York, Paris and London.

Rasett, a Nekanite Cree in Saskatchewan, said one of her main goals at IIFW is to bring Indigenous designers into mainstream fashion circles and connect with other designers around the world.

“Indigenous designers have been around for a long time and I think only people understand that now,” she said.

We are more than just beads and feathers… We are not just what you see in a gift shop. We are so much more. – Melren Saloy, Blackfoot fashion designer.

Sala agrees. She said that many non-Indigenous designers throughout history have appropriated Indigenous designs without permission. Now it’s time for Indigenous designers to get recognized for their work.

“We finally have a good moment where there are enough artists and we can say, ‘Hey, look, here we are. We are here to stay. We have been here for a long time. We have something to show,” she said.

“We are more than just beads and feathers. We are not just pow-wow. We are not just what you see in the gift shop. We are much more.”

“Healing Through Threads”

Livia Maniwounds, a member of the Tsuut’ina Nation, brought her haute couture dresses to Toronto’s Indigenous Arts Festival in June. This experience was unforgettable.

“It was one of those moments where I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m really here with all these top indigenous designers. How did I get here, right?” she said.

“Then I look back at my story and think, ‘Wow, I really put a lot of time into this work. It was not easy for one person to create all these beautiful garments.”

Manywounds said she thinks of her fashion design journey as “healing through threads.” Her father passed away in 2016 and her mother was diagnosed with cancer the same day.

Livia Manivounds, a member of Tsuut’ina Nation, says she thinks of her journey into fashion design as “healing through threads.” After her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Manivounds began beading again while sitting by her mother’s bedside. (Terry Trembat/CBC)

Sitting by her mother’s bedside, Moneyounds took up beading again. After her mother died, she continued her art as a form of healing.

Moneywounds said her work became popular online through social media and she began to get many commissions. She thanks those who supported and bought her early designs that helped her get to where she is today.

Moneyounds said Indigenous designers may showcase their designs on the catwalk for historical reasons, especially after the boarding school system attempted to deprive Indigenous communities of their cultures, languages, traditions and beliefs.

“This is not a suit. It is something more special because there is a meaning behind it. He has a purpose. He has a history.”

Many influential Indigenous designers are now making their way into the mainstream and showcasing their designs on the red carpet, Maniwounds said. She hopes that one day the same will happen to her work and that there will be more opportunities for Indigenous designers, models and artists.

As for Saloy, she hopes attending Paris Fashion Week will help bring her to the attention of international buyers, as well as start a wider conversation about indigenous designers.

“I want to open these doors for other artists so they can see more of the indigenous.”