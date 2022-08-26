New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, sounded the alarm over liberal criminal justice policies in major cities across America after the union released a poll on Friday. ‘No faith’ in county prosecutor, Ryan Mears.

Nearly all members of the Indianapolis police union said they did not trust Mears, and Snyder argued that lenient crime policies hurt countless victims, including police officers.

The vote comes after 24-year-old officer Noah Shahnawaz was shot and killed by a suspect already convicted of shooting at police.

Suspected Indiana cop killer wrote song about killing officers and made FaceTime calls during chase: documents

“This is another example of this failed social experiment being foisted on our people, not just in Indianapolis, but in major cities across the country,” Snyder said on “Fox & Friends First” Friday.

“And this is the revolving door of so-called bail reform and criminal justice, which is not working,” he added.

Snyder explained to host Ashley Strohmeier that bail reform issues have reached a breaking point because Indianapolis has seen five consecutive years of record-high homicides, nonfatal shootings and other serious assaults.

“For the last three years we have been warning of what is to come,” he said.

But politicians have “shut down” the issue, which Snyder said disproportionately affects marginalized communities.

“Especially in Indianapolis, almost 80% of all our homicide victims are our fellow black neighbors,” he said. “And yet, we still hear about what matters in life and efforts to defend the police, to demoralize the police.”

Snyder laid out the union’s proposed solution to the crime crisis: “It’s just closing the revolving door of criminal justice.”

“We see time and time again, people come back into our communities who are violent criminals again,” he said. “For serious repeat violent offenders who are receiving little or no prison time, the lover’s plea is from a prosecutor who is more focused on being demonstrative.”

Snyder urged Indianapolis residents to vote for a liberal prosecutor in the 2022 midterms in November.

“Victims deserve better, Indianapolis deserves better, and our officers are going to stand up and fight for the communities we serve,” he said.