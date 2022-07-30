New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Roger Penske has added another major event to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 2023 with the return of the IMSA Sports Car Championship.

The “IMSA Battle on the Bricks” brings the NASCAR-owned series to Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course for a 160-minute race. The event, scheduled for September 17, will return IMSA to Indy for the first time since 2014.

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hallowed in the world of motorsport, and we are honored to bring IMSA and the WeatherTech Championship back to IMS,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “There has been mutual interest and many conversations between IMSA and IMS leadership for some time to bring our brand of premium endurance sports car racing back to the speedway and our collective fans.”

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin jokes about $300,000 piece of tape after Pocono disqualification

IMSA returns as the series transitions into a new era of cars in its top prototype category. The weekend includes the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge on September 16, followed by a four-hour bumper-to-bumper traffic jam of production-based race cars.

NASCAR: TY GIBBS Concussion-like symptoms persist for KURT BUSCH at INDY

“As IMSA joins the major series competing at IMS in 2023, our reputation as the racing capital of the world will be further enhanced by the IMSA Battle on the Bricks,” said IMS President Doug Boles. “IMSA is home to some of the most exciting manufacturers and machines in global motorsports, so returning to IMS is a perfect fit for our loyal fans.”