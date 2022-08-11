Indianapolis Colts hopeful Shaquille Leonard will play Week 1 vs. the Houston Texans.

WESTFIELD, Ind. – There is still no timetable for All-Pro Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard’s return.

Leonard is on the active/physically unavailable list after undergoing offseason back surgery to relieve pressure that two discs are putting on a pair of key nerves.

The injury was the source of Leonard’s ankle and calf problems last season, and the Colts hope to have a full-strength Leonard back on the field in the 2021 season, even though he’s been great and missed just one game despite struggling with the ankle.

“We talk about every scenario,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I’m hopeful and optimistic that he’s ready, but you’re preparing like he’s not ready. You prepare for the worst-case scenario, but preparing like Shaq played Week 1.

Leonard is on the field at all practice sessions, standing with the linebackers, learning the defense and helping his teammates make plays.

All of his rehab work has been done away from the Grand Park practice fields, but Leonard is working hard to be ready to play against the Houston Texans on Sept. 11.

“He’s been putting in a lot of extra work, and he’s getting his mind right, ready to play,” Reich said. “The player has to feel like he’s playing as soon as possible, and then we all have to come together, trust the process and figure out what’s right.”

Under Reich, the Colts are ready to start key players on the field despite missing significant time in training camp due to injury. Quarterback Carson Wentz and left guard Quenton Nelson started the season opener in 2021 despite missing nearly all of training camp due to foot surgery.

Leonard is a player who could follow in those footsteps.

But Reich said he needs more than one week of practice, an oft-cited barometer for Wentz and Nelson. The Colts will want to see how Leonard reacts as he rehabs on the field, as he pushes the sled, through linebacker drills and the rest.

“I think it depends on the last couple of weeks before he gets on the field,” Reich said. “With Shaq, he’s very natural and very intelligent, he’s really taking his time, we want him to work as much as possible, but he’s a special player, we want to get him on the field as soon as possible.”