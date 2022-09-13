new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A woman has pleaded guilty to a June crash in which her car plowed into a northeast Indiana home, killing a 74-year-old man and his great-grandson who were sitting on the front porch.

Brandi S. Baer, ​​46, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death, negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

The Montpelier woman also pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement and being a habitual vehicle substance offender, The Star Press reported.

An Indiana attorney has been named to replace a judge who resigned two months after being charged with domestic battery

Prosecutors said Bear was intoxicated when her car crashed into a home in Montpelier, about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis, on June 2.

In Honor of Queen Elizabeth II, Government of Indiana. Flags will be flown at half-staff, directed by Eric Holcomb

The homeowner, 73-year-old Jerry A. “Jake” Michael, and his 5-year-old great-grandson, Jensen Reynolds, were killed as they sat on the front porch with other relatives. The boy’s younger sister and the father of the siblings were injured.

Baer, ​​who pleaded guilty Friday, is scheduled to be arraigned this week in Blackford Superior Court.

Indiana man, 3 children found in pond accidentally killed

A judge sentenced her on November 4. Baer pleaded guilty – to two counts of causing death while intoxicated – both of which carry a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.