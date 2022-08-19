New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The widow of a firefighter who was killed in his own driveway three years ago was charged Thursday with murder in his death, the Evansville Police Department announced.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, 50, has been in jail since July on a perjury charge and this week was hit with a murder charge.

Another man who has long been a suspect in the case, 41-year-old Evansville resident Larry Ali Richmond Sr., is also charged with murder. He has been in prison since 2019 on federal gun charges.

Robert Doerr, a firefighter in Evansville, Indiana for nearly 30 years, was shot three times on February 26, 2019, after returning home from a 12-hour shift.

“This senseless and selfish act will leave a lasting impression on Robbie’s family, his friends and colleagues,” Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said at a news conference Thursday. “Today is the first step in seeing some kind of justice for Robbie.”

Officer Blake Keen of the Evansville Police Department said in 2020 that Richmond “had ties to the Doerr family when Robert was executed.”

A Richmond inmate told police the suspect confessed to the murders in prison and also said he was in a relationship with Elizabeth Fox-Doer, according to an affidavit. blow.

Fox-Doer also allegedly called Richmond and spoke to him on his phone for five minutes before the murder, but she later deleted records of the call from her phone because she didn’t want investigators to think she was having an affair with Richmond, the affidavit said.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson said Thursday that the community finally has “some closure” for the loss of Doer.

“The citizens of Evansville have lost a firefighter who always went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives and property,” Larson said at the press conference. “More importantly, he was a son, a brother, a father and a grandfather.”

Fox-Doer is currently being held on a $50,000 bond on the forgery charge. It was not immediately clear whether she or Richmond had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.