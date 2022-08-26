New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student at a bus stop in Indiana hours earlier.

Tyreek Sevin Radford L, 18, is accused of fatally shooting the Whiteland Community High School sophomore who was waiting for the bus with other students just before 7 a.m.

FOX 59 reported that Radford Ell initially fled the scene after what police said was a targeted shooting but was later taken into custody and preliminarily charged with murder.

His arrest followed a multi-agency search that included an Indiana State Police helicopter and ATF K-9 officers.

Indiana high school student shot and killed at bus stop, major suspect

Police have not released details on how the suspect was found. Several schools in the area were locked for some time before his arrest.

According to FOX 59, the victim has been identified as Temario Stokes Jr.

“My baby was an outgoing person,” the victim’s mother, Tierra Ervin, told reporters, Fox 59 reported. “My baby used to give people the shirt off his back. My baby was a beautiful person gone too soon. He took my heart away from me.”

She said he has two younger siblings and their family moved in next door in April.

Uvalde Funeral Home Refuses to Handle Services for Robbery Elementary School Shooting Suspect: Report

Ervin added, “When I heard the shots, I ran outside and saw my son on the ground, shot multiple times.”

According to authorities, the shooting happened at the corner of Providence Drive and Winterwood Drive in the Summerfield Housing Addition in Greenwood, Indiana.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“This is a sad day for the Clark-Pleasant School community. It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the death of one of our high school students this morning after being shot near his bus stop, near US 31 and Worthsville Road.” Clark Pleasant Schools Superintendent Dr. Patrick Spray said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends and also to his classmates and teachers at Whiteland Community High School.”

Fox News’ Daniel Wallace contributed to this report.