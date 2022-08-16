New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Indiana school district updated the microaggressions section of its handbook, prompting some parents to push back at a school board meeting that approved the measure.

A student handbook update was approved on June 8 at Hamilton Southeastern School Board Meeting and came into effect on August 5.

“Our handbook leadership team has come before you this evening to request approval of revisions to the 22-23 student handbook,” a speaker said at the meeting, which addressed the proposal to add microaggressions to the handbook. “The recommended revisions have gone through a rigorous review process that includes feedback from our students, our faculty, staff, board members, as well as our administration. And therefore, we seek your approval for the recommendations that come before you. .”

A series of speakers addressed the student handbook before school board members voted to approve the measure.

How Parents Took Down the National School Board Association’s ‘Toxic Machine’

One of the speakers supporting the handbook said she was an intern at an HSE school through her “university” and expressed the “importance” of microaggressions “as it relates to black and brown minority students”. She defines microaggression as negatively targeting a minority group or individual. She added that during her internship, she was the victim of a counselor’s microaggression.

“Microaggressions do not promote a safe and equitable environment for minority students,” the young woman said.

Some parents blasted the student handbook as a “subjective approach” to addressing microaggressions.

Juanita Albright, a speaker, said she was “disturbed” by the school district’s consideration of including microaggressions in the handbook.

North Dakota Parents Furious After School Board Nix Pledge of Allegiance: ‘Bunch of Crap’

“This subjective approach to managing student behavior will have a significant impact on teaching staff and students who may be arbitrarily accused of violating the policy,” Albright said, before warning that the measure would lead to more student withdrawals, court cases from the HSE, and teacher and staff resignations.

Albright, a parent of two students in the HSE school district, pledged to run for the District 2 school board to “reform” or “remove” the microaggression policy.

“I basically come to the definition and it’s left up to the individual to determine how it was applied, if it was intentional or unintentional, and the handbook doesn’t explain how that would be addressed,” said parent Don Lane, adding that the microaggression definition is very “subjective.” ” is and “is not very concrete as to how it can be applied.”

Lane also expressed “concern” about how microaggressions would add additional responsibility to “overburdened” teachers as the school district deals with a “shortage” of teachers.

“This impacts the talent, attraction and development of HSE teachers and our ability to attract top talent to our school district,” Lane added. “There’s already a teacher shortage and I think this will add another layer of complexity to the mix as we look at trying to achieve the highest standards as an education system in the state of Indiana.”

New additions to the Student Handbook are listed under the Student Conduct section of the Handbook.

The student handbook states that microaggressions are addressed through “restorative conversations” as opposed to “punitive measures.” Adding microaggressions is intended to increase communication between students and administrators, teachers, or guidance counselors.

The handbook states: “Microaggressions can be defined as everyday, subtle, intentional or unintentional interactions or behaviors that communicate some form of prejudice against stigmatized, or culturally or historically marginalized groups. Hamilton Southeastern understands that individuals may not communicate microaggressions. Bias By expressing it, the school recognizes its responsibility to educate students about the reality of prejudiced perceptions. Microaggressions may be resolved through conversations led by school administration, teachers, and/or guidance counselors rather than punitive measures. Habitual incidents may result in consequences applicable to inappropriate behavior as defined in Section 28.

Click here for the Fox News app

The HSE issued a statement to the media about the student handbook.

“We believe that it is important to ensure that our students are prepared for the ever-changing real world and how to successfully navigate this new environment in which we all work,” it read. “The recent update to our student handbook provides an opportunity for staff to have a restorative conversation about how intentional or unintentional communication that communicates certain types of bias among students can be effectively addressed.”

As the new school year approaches, school districts across the US are plagued with staffing issues.

Among them is Richmond Public Schools, whose superintendent reported 209 vacant teaching positions in mid-July.

Randy Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, argued last month that politics has “contaminated” the profession and exacerbated the teacher shortage.