Indiana’s Republican governor arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for an economics-focused multi-day visit, as tensions between Taiwan and China escalate toward a possible war between the two countries.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s visit follows two other visits by American politicians to the small Asian nation. China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has exchanged hostile views with foreign leaders.

The Indiana governor plans to meet with representatives of the semiconductor industry, with these visits focused entirely on financial exchanges. He is traveling with guests that include the dean of engineering at Purdue University — a university that recently launched its own semiconductor degree program.

“We’re both looking to build on and enhance our already excellent collaboration that we’ve established over the years,” Holcomb said Monday.

Taiwan sees cyber attack, Chinese warplanes in dispute with China over Pelosi’s visit

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in early August was condemned and appeared to escalate tensions between China and Taiwan.

“Taiwan’s story is an inspiration to all freedom-loving people in the United States and around the world,” Pelosi said during her visit. “By rising to the challenge, you have created a thriving democracy.”

Taiwan has said China’s military drills are part of plans for an impending invasion

The Chinese military responded to the visit with military exercises that included warplanes flying towards Taiwan and warships being sent to the Taiwan Strait.

The aggressive actions were condemned by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in a conference with Gov. Holcomb on Monday.

“Taiwan has faced military threats from China in and around the Taiwan Strait,” Tsai asserted. “At this moment, democratic friends must stand together and increase cooperation in all areas.”

“Building on the foundation of our existing cooperation, I look forward to supporting each other and moving forward hand in hand, building closer ties and creating even deeper cooperation,” Tsai added.

Governor Holcomb plans to visit South Korea after his four-day visit to Taiwan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.