Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district, along with two congressional staffers and another person, police said.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. when a car crossed the center line on a state highway and the SUV Valorski was riding in. Authorities said all three people in the SUV, including Walorski, 58, and the woman driving the other car were killed.

Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected in 2012 to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. She previously served six years in the state legislature.

“She returned home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers,” Walorski’s chief of staff, Tim Cummings, said in a statement.

Walorski and her husband, Dean Swihart, were former Christian missionaries in Romania, where they founded a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to poor children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before entering politics.

Also killed in the crash were 27-year-old Zachary Potts of Mishawaka, Indiana; Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, DC; and Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cummings confirmed that Potts and Thomson were members of Walorski’s congressional staff. Thomson Walorski is communications director, while Potts is her district director and Republican chairman for northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County.

Schmucker was driving the other car, according to the sheriff’s office. The accident, which happened in a rural area near the town of Wakarusa, is still under investigation.

Walorski is seeking re-election for a sixth term in the Republican district this year.

She has been active in Congress on agriculture and food policy, often working across the aisle on those issues. Co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, she introduced legislation with Democrats to bring back a Nixon-era White House event on food insecurity.

President Joe Biden highlighted that work in a statement honoring Walorski’s years of public service.

“We may have represented different parties and disagreed on many issues, but she was respected by members of both parties for her work,” Biden said. “My team and I appreciate her participation as we plan for this fall’s historic White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, which will be recognized by her deep concern for the needs of rural America.”

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, Republican of Indiana, said he was shocked by Walorski’s death.

“Jackie loved Hoosiers and dedicated his life to fighting for them,” Young said in a statement. “I will never forget her spirit, her positive attitude and most importantly her friendship. All of Indiana mourned her death, along with the tragic deaths of her crew Emma Thomson and Jack Potts.

Walorski was a loyal Republican vote in Congress against conceding Arizona and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes to Biden after the Capitol coup.

As a member of the Indiana House, Walorski opposed gambling expansion proposals and pushed anti-abortion legislation. She is a favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement.

Walorski lost the 2010 congressional race to Democrat Joe Donnelly before Donnelly narrowly won the seat with a successful run for the Senate in 2012. Since then she has easily won her re-election campaign.

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Walorski a “nonsense, straight shooter.”

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Walorski had “lived a life of service.”

“She passionately brought the voices of her North Indiana constituents to Congress and was admired by colleagues on both sides of the aisle for her personal kindness,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Pelosi ordered flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff in Walorski’s honor. The White House said its flags would be lowered at half-staff on Wednesday and Thursday, and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a similar flag order for the state.

“Jackie was a positive force of nature at every level of public service, a patriot and relentless policymaker known for her unwavering loyalty to her constituents,” said Holcomb, a Republican.

Democratic Rep. of New Hampshire. Annie Kuster said she and Walorski bonded and became friends as newly elected members of Congress in late 2012 when their husbands shared a love of jazz music.

“I am proud to work with her on a number of critical issues, including legislation to address the addiction crisis, end sexual violence and help military sexual abuse survivors get the care they need,” Kuster said.

Davis reports from Indianapolis. Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonik contributed from Washington.