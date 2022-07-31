New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 24-year-old police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Madison County, Indiana, around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to law enforcement.

Noah Shahnawaz, a US Army veteran who was a member of the Ellwood Police Department for 11 months, was taken to an Indianapolis-area hospital where he died.

The suspect, 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II, allegedly got out of a 2012 Buick LaCrosse and after firing several shots at Shahnawaz, striking him at least once, Indiana State Police said.

Boards then allegedly fled the scene in his car before Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies located him around 2:30 a.m.

Police deployed a tire deflation device and performed two PIT maneuvers, sending the Buick into the median. The board was taken into custody without incident.

He will be charged Monday with murder, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, resisting law enforcement, as well as two counts of aggravated battery and being a habitual offender, Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said.

“Noah proudly wore the uniform of the Ellwood Police Department, served the citizens of Ellwood, was part of our city’s family. The senselessness of violence robbed this man of his life and career,” said Ellwood Mayor Todd Jones. At a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

“On behalf of myself, my family and a most grateful city, I am asking you to keep Noah’s family, friends, the Ellwood Police Department and our city in your thoughts and prayers as we try to navigate this tragic time.”

Boards is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

Shahnawaz, who served five years in the US Army and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April, leaves behind a mother, father and siblings.

“When is this going to stop? I wish I had an answer. This young man served this country for five years and chose to come back and serve the local community,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said Sunday.