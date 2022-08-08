New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Indiana police say the body of a girl missing since 2016 has been found in a rural part of the state.

Karina McClurkin, who was 18 when she went missing, was last seen on October 11, 2016 and went missing on October 13, 2016.

The Kokomo Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers continued to search for the missing girl and received a tip in late 2021 with information about McClarkin’s disappearance and the events that followed.

On July 18, an arrest warrant was issued for Flint Farmer, 57, on a charge of murder. As police continued to investigate, after Farmer was taken into custody, police drove to rural Miami County to a possible location where McClurkin’s body might be.

New York City police searching for a suspect in a Yankee Stadium subway-stop stabbing

Police found skeletal remains in the area on July 19, which were sent to a forensic pathologist, who confirmed the remains belonged to McClerkin.

Authorities are still determining the cause of death, according to WRTV.

Geri McClurkin, the grandmother, said she was devastated to learn of her grandson’s death.

Click here to get Fox New App

“My heart is gone. It’s gone,” she said. “She’s going to stay until she’s rested, and then she might stay a little longer.”

“She’ll never know her little brother. She has a niece she’ll never know and she’s named after her,” Gerry McClurkin said.

The farmer is being held in jail without bond.