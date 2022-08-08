New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Before Indiana became the first state to pass an abortion ban after Roe v. Wade was overturned, a state representative proposed an amendment that would ban the sale of drugs for erectile dysfunction and sexual impotence.

State Representative John Bartlett, a Democrat from Indiana’s House District 95, proposed an amendment during a new abortion debate that would ban erectile dysfunction drugs because “we’re forcing young women to be mothers but not men to be fathers.”

“Some people may think it’s a joke, but it takes two to get pregnant, and I think it’s unfair to put all the responsibility on one woman,” Bartlett told fellow lawmakers in the Indiana House of Representatives last week. “We are forcing young women to become mothers but not men to be fathers. If indeed pregnancy is an act of God, then impotence must be an act of God. I think the responsibility for these pregnancies should be placed on men. .”

The amendment failed to pass a simple voice vote and was one of more than 80 proposed during debate among lawmakers.

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the new abortion ban into law last week after lawmakers in the state House passed the bill with 62 votes in favor and 38 votes against. The new law eliminates licenses for abortion clinics because abortions can only be performed in hospitals or other medical facilities supervised by hospitals.

Abortions are prohibited in Indiana with only a few exceptions, in cases of rape or extramarital intercourse before ten weeks, or in cases where the mother’s life is in danger. The bill will come into effect from September 15 next month.

Indiana was the first state legislature to pass a law banning abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. While other states, including Texas, had banned abortion before Indiana, they did so through trigger laws established before the court’s decision.