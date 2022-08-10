New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A special compression unit is responding to a house explosion in a neighborhood south of Evansville, Indiana.

Two people were injured in the blast that took place around 1 pm on Wednesday. Initial reports were vague about the exact number and the severity of the injuries has not been updated.

At least 39 homes were “damaged” by the explosion, according to the Evansville Fire Department.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly told the Courier and Press of Evansville that the explosion had a blast radius of 100 feet. The cause of the explosion is not clear.

Mayor Lloyd Wieneke posted pictures of the devastation after the explosion on Twitter. The blast damaged nearby houses but all the fires have been put out.

Police have closed most roads in the surrounding area, and the local Red Cross chapter is providing food and water to first responders and will help people “in need of shelter” after the explosion.

Information was received from a school located some distance from the blast In a Twitter post That all students and staff are safe but the situation “will affect dismissal.”