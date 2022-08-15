New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Indiana linebacker Cam Jones and quarterback Zach Tuttle have taken matters into their own hands this offseason.

They discussed the program’s goals and aspirations, the need to always play with an edge, and why things went wrong in 2021.

Now they’re using lessons from the players-only PowerPoint session to prevent a repeat this fall.

“It’s never good to go backwards,” Jones said, before admitting his team needed a real heart to move forward. “If you have the wrong idea, if you wake up with the wrong idea, I think you’re going to have a bad day. If you have the right idea, I think you’re going to have a great day.”

Or in this case, perhaps, a great season.

In fact, that was the Hoosiers’ plan last fall. But after starting the season in the top 25, injuries and embarrassing losses struck. The result: two wins, none in Big Ten play, a 44-7 season-ending loss at rival Purdue and months of reflection.

This led to changes.

Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. left for Washington, while Connor Bazelak, the 2020 Co-SEC Freshman of the Year, arrived from Missouri. Bazelak and Tuttle will compete for the No. 1 job.

Indiana’s three most productive runners are gone, but two veteran transfers — Shawn Shivers and Josh Henderson — could provide an immediate solution.

Defensively, the Hoosiers must replace four starters.

Coach Tom Allen also shook up the coaching staff, firing offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, hiring former UMass coach Walt Bell and regaining signal-calling duties on defense after coordinator Charlton Warren left for North Carolina.

“Last year was really tough and I don’t want to go through that again,” Allen said. “At the same time you appreciate how difficult it is to be at a certain level.”

Allen also knows the turnaround starts inside the locker room. He believes the work Jones and Tuttle have already made a difference.

“Man I was fired. I just knew things were going to be different,” Allen said. “It’s never the big things. But I’m telling you, there’s just some small, subtle things that I think they recognize and they see and notice that we talk about. I don’t think I can put a value on that.”

QB battle

Allen is unlikely to publicly announce a starting quarterback before Indiana’s Sept. 2 home opener against Illinois.

Tuttle has made four starts in 14 career games and has made a consistent impact since arriving at Indiana in 2019. But Bazelak completed nearly two-thirds of his throws at Missouri, passing for 5,058 yards and 23 touchdowns, while throwing 17 interceptions in 24 games. And he might have the edge with a new coordinator.

“I would describe the experience as just calmness and coolness, no cringing, no real emotion,” Allen said, describing what he saw from Bazelak. “Just experience for me – been there, been in big games, played in big venues.”

Changing times

Indiana lost two players after reporting to camp last season: running back Sampson James left for Purdue in mid-August and tight end Tim Baldwin Jr. entered the transfer portal in October.

Allen, like other coaches, hopes college officials do more to prevent transfers during the season. In terms of names, image and comparable compensation for athletes, Allen is doing his best to keep the Hoosiers competitive.

“It won’t go away,” he said. “Programs and alumni bases, fundraising that can recognize that and get people involved, will evolve. Who knows what the future holds, but I know we have to embrace it. We have to continue to evolve. Be involved in it.”

He came back

Injuries forced the Hoosiers to use four different starters at quarterback last year, but the most devastating absence may have been cornerback Tiavon Mullin.

In 2020, he was named first team all-conference and also received national honors. Last year, he missed five matches with injuries and made only four starts. He said that now he is healthy and ready to go.

“It’s very disappointing,” he said. “It was just a freak accident, a guy fell on my ankle. We were ready to bounce back and I was ready to bounce back.”

plan

The Hoosiers need to get off to a strong start and it all starts Friday night under the lights against Big Ten foe Illinois.

By the end of September, a typically challenging schedule begins. Indiana visits Cincinnati and Nebraska in back-to-back weeks, then plays at Ohio State and Michigan State in back-to-back weeks in November. Michigan, Penn State and Purdue will all visit Bloomington this year.,