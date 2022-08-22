type here...
Indiana governor in Taiwan after high-profile US visits
Indiana governor in Taiwan after high-profile US visits

By printveela editor

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Indiana’s Republican governor began a trip to Taiwan Monday, amid two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians and Chinese military exercises that have drawn China’s ire and include firing missiles at the island.

Gov. Eric Holcomb arrived in Taiwan on Sunday evening for a four-day visit that will focus on economic exchanges, particularly semiconductors, according to a statement from his office.

His visit to Taiwan, China and the US comes at a particularly tense time after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Visited Taiwan earlier this month. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and views exchanges with foreign governments as a violation of its claims.

In response to Pelosi’s visit, the Chinese military Several days of exercises included fighter jets flying toward the island and warships sailing through the middle of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial buffer between the island and the mainland.

China has imposed visa bans and other restrictions on several Taiwanese political figures, but it is unclear what effect the sanctions will have.

Holcomb will meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, along with semiconductor industry representatives, and is expected to promote educational and technological cooperation between Taiwan and the state of Indiana.

He is traveling with officials from the state Economic Development Board and the dean of engineering at Purdue University. Next he will visit South Korea.

