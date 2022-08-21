New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Indiana GOP has selected businessman Rudy Yakim to replace the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-IN, on the November ballot, according to an announcement Saturday.

Yakim previously served as finance director for Walorski’s 2012 congressional campaign and is one of 12 candidates trying to fill Walorski’s seat on the November ballot after her tragic death in a traffic accident in early August.

Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer congratulated Yakeem on the nomination Saturday.

“Congratulations to Rudy Yakim, our 2nd Congressional District nominee for the upcoming special and general elections,” he wrote. “Rudy will be a strong voice for Northern Indiana and continue Jackie Walorski’s legacy of championing conservative values ​​in Washington, DC”

Yakeem will face Democrat Paul Steer in two November elections. The first is a special election to determine who will serve the remainder of Walorski’s term and a general election to determine who will serve the full two-year term beginning in 2023.

Yakeem is the favorite in both elections.

Yakym won a party election to become the nominee last week. Walorski’s husband, Dean Swihart, also endorsed Yakeem for the role, calling him “a necessary political outsider to counter the Pelosi-Biden agenda.”

Walorski and two of her crew members were killed in a traffic accident after their vehicle veered into oncoming traffic. Police say the Congresswoman’s vehicle crossed the center line.

Walorski, 58, Communications Director Emma Thomson, 28, and District Director Zachary Potts, 27, were killed in the accident. Edith Schmucker, 56, was the sole occupant of the other vehicle, and she was also killed. Authorities said Potts was driving the SUV.