Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana, died Wednesday at the age of 58.

Walorczy, who has represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013, was killed in a car accident Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana.

“On August 3, 2022 at 12:32 p.m. the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident on SR 19 south of SR 119,” the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “A northbound passenger car drifted left of center and struck a southbound sports utility vehicle. All three occupants of the southbound vehicle died of injuries: Jackie Walorski, 58, Elkhart, Indiana Zachary Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, DC , the sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The crash is being investigated by the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the others killed in the crash, Zachary Potts and Emma Thompson, were on Walorski’s staff.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reacted to the news on Twitter.

Fellow Indiana Republican, Republican, Rep. Jim Banks, called Walorski “a dear friend and one of the greatest public servants I have ever known.”

“I am devastated and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of my dear friend Jackie Walorcsi and two of her staff,” Republican Rep. Steve Scalise said in a press release. “Jackie was a valued member of our conference, serving for many years as a member of my Deputy Whip team. She was a champion for the people of Indiana and will be remembered for her kindness, tenacity and commitment to helping others.”