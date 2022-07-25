type here...
Indiana could soon ban abortion if Republican lawmakers agree on how far to go

Abortion-rights activists rally at the Indiana Statehouse after the US Supreme Court ruling Roe v. crazy, on June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis. State lawmakers have called a special session on Monday, July 25, to discuss the abortion ban.

AJ Mast/AP


INDIANAPOLIS – On Monday, lawmakers in Indiana are gathering at the statehouse for a special session on banning abortion in the state, among other issues.

If banned, Indiana would have about a Dozens of other states which have banned abortion with few exceptions.

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Indianapolis to meet with some lawmakers on reproductive rights amid the debate, but the special session could drag on for weeks.

“Our fundamental goal is to protect human life, limit abortion to the life of the mother, encourage more adoptions, and promote fewer abortions, rapes and incest,” Indiana State Senate President Roderick Bray said when unveiling the initial abortion bill. last week.

There are deep divisions within the Republican caucus. Some feel that the initial bill is too light, while others think it is too strict.

Democrats have not just a minority in the statehouse, but a supermajority. However, they could force votes on amendments that could put Republicans in a tough spot. Democrats also see themselves as warning voices.

“Watch when people comply with this law and we’ll know that Indiana has a complete ban on abortion. It’s only going to get worse,” said Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor.

Indiana Abortion in the Spotlight

A lot of attention has been focused on the state and abortion over the past few weeks, as a 10-year-old rape victim had an abortion in the state. A doctor who performed an abortion is taking an important step toward a possible defamation lawsuit against Indiana’s Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Massive abortion rights marches have taken place at the Statehouse since the US Supreme Court’s decision was overturned Roe v. crazy And more are expected this week, including from some groups opposed to abortion rights.

That spotlight will shine even brighter as Vice President Harris holds a roundtable with reporters on Monday.

Indiana lawmakers have about three weeks until August 14 to complete their work. The normal legislative process takes two weeks, which means that if the two chambers do not agree, they run out of time to pass their laws.

Lawmakers will also use the special session to debate inflation relief, with Republicans divided on how best to help Hoosiers struggling with higher prices.

