Three students were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning at Indiana State University, school officials said.

Five people were in the car, including multiple ISU football players, when it struck a tree and burst into flames at 1:34 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two passengers survived and were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Along with the driver, two other passengers died on the spot.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a statement Sunday.

“As we await additional details from the authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

A women’s soccer match scheduled for Sunday afternoon between ISU and Northern Illinois University was postponed in the wake of the crash.

The crash happened in Riley, Indiana, about 10 miles southeast of the ISU campus.

The police have not yet released the details of the three deceased.