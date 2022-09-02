New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A child pornography suspect in connection with the 2017 murders of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, is soliciting sexual desire from women who write to him in prison, according to two podcast hosts.

Podcast host and attorney Kevin Greenlee told Fox News Digital, “In addition to demanding money, women are contacting him and he’s trying to sexually exploit them to inform them about the case.” “There was one particularly striking exchange where a . . . young woman was asking about the case and talking about the church, and he responded very quickly by turning it into a sexual conversation.”

Keegan Kline, 27, is currently in custody in Miami County, Indiana for 30 counts of child pornography-related charges dating back to 2016 and 2017. He is said to be connected to the Delphi murder because he was in contact with one of the victims, 14-year-old Libby German, the night before she was killed, according to Fox 59 Indianapolis .

Jerman and Abigail Williams, 13, were found murdered on the morning of Feb. 13, 2017, after Jerman’s sister left the pair at the entrance to a hiking trail the day before.

Kline allegedly planned to meet the German where her body was found the next day, but he denied having anything to do with the girls’ murders and has not been charged in connection with the Delphi case.

Greenlee, who hosts “The Murder Sheet” podcast and followed the Delphi murder case, and journalist Iain Cain had recently been in contact with Cline through a messaging platform that Cline could use to communicate with others outside prison.

A woman who wrote to Cline told the podcast host that the suspect offered to inform her if she allowed him to masturbate in front of her via FaceTime. He also tried to ask adult women who approached him in prison to perform sexual acts in exchange for information, Greenlee noted in the latest episode of “The Murder Sheet” podcast.

In addition, Cline repeatedly told Kane and Greenlee that he would not divulge any information without payment, which the podcast host refused to do as a journalist.

“Don’t message me again. You made a lot of noise against me. I understand you have a podcast and want money from it, but what you’re doing is wrong, Ian,” Cline said in one message. She and Greenlee discussed it in their latest podcast episode.

“So much misinformation. People who do interviews who don’t even know me, Ian, and lie about me. I’m so upset about this. I’m having a really hard time,” another message from Cline read. .

“How many questions do you want to ask? I’ll answer some, but not for free. Everybody’s making money off my name, and I’m sitting here starving with nothing to do,” Cline said in another message, which is not about Cline’s significant weight gain in prison. Support what is said.

The podcast host has reported extensively on the Delphi murder and Kline, and wanted to reach out to the suspect and give him a chance to share his side of the story. When Kane and Greenlee asked Cline what went wrong with their reporting, he dodged the question and said he would only provide answers in exchange for $400.

“I would describe our conversation with Kegan Cline as very brief,” Kane explained. “… He expressed his disapproval of some of our reporting on him. We asked him for an explanation. He didn’t give it. The main thing we got out of it was that he wants people to pay to interview him about the Delphi case. .”

Indiana court documents obtained by Cahn and Greenlee in May and August also indicate possible developments in Cline’s case.

Kane and Greenlee recently received an anonymous tip that led them to this Wabash River in Peru, Indiana — not far from Cline’s home, which was raided in 2017 after the Delphi killing — on Aug. 23, where he saw and took photos of officers searching for water with various tools.

On August 19, Indiana State Police filed a petition in Miami County Circuit Court to take custody of Cline, although he is currently in Miami County.

In March, Kane and Greenlee obtained a 2020 transcript of Cline’s ISP interview that was accidentally posted online.

According to a transcript sealed in court records, Cline told police he communicated with German on the day she was killed. The transcript also revealed that Cline looked up “how long does DNA last” on his computer and failed a police polygraph.

In December 2021, the ISP said in a Facebook post that it had uncovered a fictitious Instagram account under the username “Anthony_Shots” during the homicide investigation. The transcript indicates that Klein had access to the account, which was in contact with German. Cline told investigators, however, that he had given the account password to “several people,” according to the document.

“These profiles were used on social media applications from 2016 to 2017, including, but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram,” Indiana police said in a Facebook post. “The fictitious anthony_shots profile used images of known male models and portrayed himself as extremely wealthy and the owner of numerous sports cars. The creator of the fictitious profile used this information to obtain nude images while communicating with underage women, obtaining their addresses and attempting to meet them. Below In the picture, you will see images of known male models and images of the fictitious anthony_shott profile sent to underage women.”

Police say German used her cellphone to take images of a man walking across a railroad bridge shortly before killing her and Williams on Feb. 13, 2017. The German is believed to be the assassin who ordered the allies to “get down the hill”.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the Instagram profile or the case to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.