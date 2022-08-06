New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Indiana Republican Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening that would ban most abortions.

The new law outlaws rape, illicit intercourse and the procedure except in cases to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and obscenity exemptions only apply in the first 10 weeks after conception. Victims are not required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the assault.

Indiana became the first state in the nation to pass a new law restricting abortion access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

“After Roe is overturned, I have made it clear that I am ready to support legislation that makes progress in protecting life,” Holcomb said in a statement. “In my view, [the abortion law] accomplishes this goal.”

The Indiana Senate passed the legislation 28 to 19 on Friday, just hours after the House passed it by a 62 to 38 vote.

GOP Rep. Wendy McNamara sponsored the bill and told reporters after the House vote that the legislation would make Indiana “one of the most favorable states in the country.”

But fellow Republican Rep. Ann Vermillion blamed members of her own party for calling women “murderers” for having abortions.

“I think the Lord’s promise is for grace and mercy,” she said. “He’s not jumping to condemn these women.”

The House added exemptions to protect the health and life of the mother. Abortions are also permitted if the fetus is diagnosed with a fatal anomaly.

The ban will come into effect from September 12.