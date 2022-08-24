New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Indiana school districts’ move away from promoting education prompted the creation of grassroots community-based organizations to train school board candidates and encourage parents to run for school board seats.

Diane Eaton, founder of Fishers One, a group that trains school board candidates, told Fox News Digital that the organization’s mission is to “restore academic excellence” in Hamilton Southeastern Public Schools (HSE). was a group Established on 21 April 2021 .

“I didn’t realize they were making changes until the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. And that’s when I questioned what was going on in our school,” said the former school board member who served for the Hamilton Southeastern School District from 2006 to 2014.

Eaton said Hamilton Southeastern, which serves more than 21,500 students, is not opening schools and other schools in surrounding communities have been able to open during the coronavirus pandemic. HSE has 13 primary schools, four intermediate schools, four junior high schools and two high schools.

The Fishers One founder said that when she attended a school board meeting in January 2021, she asked how the school district had changed since she left her position on the school board.

“One person told me that school boards are now interested in social justice,” Eaton said.

Additionally, Eaton explained that the school district began to change dramatically after grant money was used to “buy curriculum from third-parties.”

“Many people believe that these grants affected education in Indiana because they were heavy on counseling, monitoring social-emotional learning surveys, and diverted more resources from teachers focusing on academics to mental health counselors, social workers and support staff. Equity officials which are not academically oriented,” she said.

Data from the Social-Emotional Learning Survey, administered by a company called Panaroma Education, is used to help teachers meet the needs of students.

The survey states: “When selecting survey subjects and interpreting data about social-emotional learning, how situational or systemic forces such as racism and racial bias shape students’ lives and students’ social-emotional growth is shared by students, teachers, families, and their broader communities. responsibility.”

Lilly Endowment Inc. The named private philanthropy awarded HSE $1.2 million as part of a statewide comprehensive counseling initiative for K-12 students.

“Parents don’t know that the company owns their children’s personal information,” Eaton added. “School corporations are purchasing third-party programs that now say they own the data and own the information. As a result, parents cannot have full access to information which increases the lack of transparency in schools across the county.”

Hamilton Southeastern Public Schools has updated the microaggressions section of its handbook, prompting some parents to push back at the June 8 school board meeting that approved the measure.

The school district defines microaggressions as “everyday, subtle, intentional or unintentional interactions or behaviors that demonstrate some form of prejudice against stigmatized, or culturally or historically marginalized groups.”

New additions to the Student Handbook are listed under the Student Conduct section of the Handbook.

Two parents who blasted the student handbook as a “subjective approach” to addressing microaggressions, Don Lang and Juanita Albright, have vowed to run for school board and are backed by Fishers One.

Lang, who is running for District 3 on the Hamilton Southeastern School Board in Fishers, Indiana, told Fox News Digital that Hamilton Southeastern Public Schools’ approach to addressing microaggressions is indicative of a lack of focus on “academic excellence.”

Lang, a mother of three, also said the school district needs to focus on math, reading, English and history.

“I think we’re being redirected to issues that don’t concern our schools, and I’ve learned that the test scores definitely reflect that,” Lang said.

“[Hamilton Southeastern Public Schools] Our scores or graduation rates were fourth in the state. Now we are at number 16. So I can honestly say that we are not, we are no better now than we were eight to ten years ago.

Albright, a medical professional, vowed to run for Hamilton Southeastern School Board, District 2 in Fishers, Indiana because she noticed what her kids were “learning and not learning” during COVID-19.

“I just became a little more cautious about the fact that I don’t think academics are as rigorous as they used to be,” she said.

The mother of three stressed that the school’s approach to addressing microaggressions would add more burden to an already overwhelmed school district with staff shortages.

“It came out of nowhere,” Albright said. “All of a sudden it’s being presented to the school board and I find it very troubling.”

“I believe parents in this area are ready for a change. They are ready for their students to return to an academic focus. We, I believe we need to focus on preparing our kids to enter the workforce, to go to college. Whatever they want in life. Do what has to be done. And my goal is to be prepared.”

HSE released a statement to Fox News Digital saying the school district “is and will continue to be one of the highest performing public school districts in the state of Indiana” and is an A-rated corporation, according to the Indiana Department of Education. .

The HSE added that “of the more than 1,500 HSE students tested, 94 percent have mastered basic reading skills by the end of third grade” and that “Juniors’ SAT scores in both reading and writing and math rank third among school districts. Enrollment size.”

“As we progress across core academic subjects, it is important to remember that our students are about more than test scores,” HSE Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes said. “Our faculty and staff work diligently every day to ensure that our students are well-rounded, innovative thinkers capable of meeting the demands of an ever-changing global community.”

Parents across the country are speaking out against coronavirus-related mandates in schools and progressive curricula that deal with critical race theories or gender theories.

These issues have prompted parents to run for school board seats after concerns about educational content during the coronavirus pandemic. Some parents with no political experience won.

Groups like Fishers One emerged to speak out against the trend.

A new parent rights group in Minnesota called the Minnesota Parents Alliance began an effort to train and support school board candidates and get parents involved in their schools and communities.

The Minnesota Parents Alliance has organized trainings for school board candidates across the state and plans to support new school board members after they are elected.