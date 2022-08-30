New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Indiana officials say they’ve busted an illegal dumper after they found a receipt in a pile of trash dumped on railroad tracks.

The incident occurred in Lake County, according to the Indiana Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement.

“Have you misplaced your large pile of trash in Lake County? Lucky for you, an officer found a receipt for your discarded construction materials,” the agency wrote in a Facebook post along with an image of one of its vehicles parked nearby. A pile of cinder blocks, garbage bags and other garbage.

“An officer will visit you shortly to help return your items as well as give you a court date,” the post added.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management states on its website that “open dumping is considered open dumping and is illegal except at recycling centers or state-permitted landfills or processing facilities including transfer stations and incinerators.”

“Open dumping is an act that disregards environmental safeguards required by Indiana laws and regulations,” it adds.

“Violators must clean up and dispose of the waste at a permitted solid waste land disposal facility to accept litter or other methods approved by the commissioner,” the website also states.