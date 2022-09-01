New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations are an “activist-driven agenda,” arguing that state law prevents ESG from influencing investments by Indiana public employee pension funds. He says BlackRock, one of the world’s largest investment funds and promoting a “strong-wide commitment to integrating ESG,” is potentially “unconvinced” of state and federal antitrust laws by using ESG in its investment decisions.

ESG is an ambiguous scoring system that rates corporations based on considerations unrelated to the bottom line, including the companies’ environmental, social and governance policies.

In an August 29 advisory opinion, the Indiana Attorney General argued that the Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) should invest citizens’ pensions with “care, skill, prudence and diligence.” He alleged that since ESG investments are based on political interests rather than financial interests, INPRS cannot legally base their investments on ESG guidelines.

“These vigilante big businesses are collaborating with their leftist allies to subvert the will of the people, investing Hoosiers’ hard-earned money in ways that work against the interests of Indiana families,” Rokita said. “Our advisory opinion makes clear that often this collusion is not only illegal and unethical, but also illegal. And we will hold these companies accountable and give INPRS the tools to do so.”

According to him, Rokita says that ESG is “an investment strategy that focuses less on a company’s financial health and more on its social and environmental impacts, as well as how the company manages its own internal affairs on issues such as diversity.” According to Rokita, environmental goals include phasing out fossil fuels and supporting the implementation of the Paris Agreement, social goals include access to abortion, and governance goals include things like “board diversity quotas.”

Rokita also says that ESGs are imprudent because they are “not reasonably calculated to maximize the risk-adjusted return of the fiduciary asset.” For example, because of ESG, BlackRock has committed to divest coal by the mid-2020s, according to Rokita. By the mid-2020s, coal was around $50 a ton. Recently, coal prices have risen above $400 per ton. “Because of BlackRock’s ESG commitment, the opportunity to profit from this shift was lost, meaning gains that could have accrued over decades were forgone.”

In a tweet dated May 18, Elon Musk called ESG Despite the electric automaker’s mission to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy” after a “scandal” that was “weaponized by phony social justice warriors,” the S&P 500 topped the list of companies with the highest ESG performance, including Tesla. Does not create a list.

In an Aug. 4 letter, 19 Republican AGs, including Rokita, sent a letter to BlackRock CEO Lawrence Fink saying BlackRock “appears to be using the hard-earned money of the citizens of our states to prevent the best possible return on investment. Vote.”

BlackRock could not immediately be reached for comment.

