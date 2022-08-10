New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

India said on Wednesday that Biologic E’s Covid-19 vaccine Carbevax can be given as a booster dose to people who have taken the country’s other two main shots, Covaxin and AstraZeneca’s CoviShield, since Friday.

Carbevax will be available six months after the second dose as a precautionary booster for over 18s, the health ministry said in a letter to state officials on August 8 and shared with reporters on Wednesday.

Covishield is produced for the Indian market by the Serum Institute of India under license from AstraZeneca, while Bharat Biotech manufactures Covaxin.

India has so far administered more than 2 billion Covid vaccine shots, including 113 million boosters, all of which are equivalent to the recipient’s first two doses so far. The government says 89% of Indians over 12 years have taken two doses.

The country of nearly 1.4 billion people has recorded more than 44 million coronavirus infections and 526,826 related deaths. The actual numbers are expected to be many times higher.

