The Film Independent Spirit Awards will be presented now Gender-neutral The film and television acting categories are ahead of its 2023 show.

In addition to the new regulations, and “in response to rising production costs,” the nonprofit raised its budget cap by about $8 million to $30 million, the organization said Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled to join other festivals and awards shows that are already moving to celebrate great acting regardless of gender,” Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, said in a statement.

“We are also pleased to welcome non-binary performers into the Spirit Awards without forcing them to identify as male or female.”

Welsh added: “Additionally, it’s been a long time since we’ve significantly increased the budget cap for eligibility. This new cap will allow us to continue the same breadth of work we’ve had in the past.”

The Spirit Awards honor small-budget, independent films and are known for the starry, freewheeling ceremony that’s part of awards season. Academy Awards.

It joins several prominent awards organizations that have switched to gender-neutral awards, such as the Grammys, Gotham Awards and The. MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The film categories now include “Best Lead Performance”, “Best Supporting Performance” and “Best Breakthrough Performance”.

Television award categories include a new award for “Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series” and “Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series”. Ten nominees were selected for each category.

The increase in eligibility for film production from $22.5 million to $30 million is intended to recognize the rising costs of film production.

The budget cap for the John Cassavetes Award, given to a film writer, director and producer, has also increased from $500,000 to $1 million.

Film Independent has also set a date for its next show on March 4, 2023, the weekend before the Oscars on March 12.

Film nominations for the 2023 Spirit Awards will be announced on November 22, while television nominations will be released on December 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.