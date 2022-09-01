type here...
FOOTBALL 'Incredible moment': Anthony joins United for €100m
‘Incredible moment’: Anthony joins United for €100m

Manchester United have completed the signing of Anthony from Ajax in an initial €95m deal, which the striker called an “incredible moment” after agreeing to a five-year deal with an option to extend for another 12 months.

The 22-year-old Brazilian becomes the club’s second-highest signing, with a further €5m increase in fees, Erik ten Hag’s fifth signing of the summer.

Anthony said: “This is an incredible moment in my career to join one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I am grateful to everyone who believed in me, especially my family, all my coaches and teammates, because without them I would not have been successful.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His footballing and coaching style brings out the best in me and I am thrilled that he told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

“My time at Ajax has been fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they have placed in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge and I can’t wait to join my new teammates and play my part in making Manchester successful.” United.”

Anthony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, as well as two goals and two assists in nine appearances for Brazil. He won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics and two Eredivisie with Ajax.

United director of football John Murtow said: “Anthony is one of the most interesting young talents in European football and his profile is perfect for the attacking, dynamic team that Eric is building. We were particularly impressed by his willingness to join Manchester United and be part of a long-term project to bring the club back to the level of performance we all expect.”

Anthony is known to have been on United’s list of potential candidates before Ten Hag took over as manager at the end of April.

