Increasing incidence of advanced cervical cancer

Susie Pratt/Getty Images for Hologic

A new study has found that late-stage cervical cancer is on the rise in the US, and some researchers suggest that declining screenings among young women may be why more women are being diagnosed with the deadly disease.

While the overall incidence of cervical cancer in the United States is declining, the number of women suffering from advanced stages of the disease, with a five-year survival rate of 17%, is increasing.

Researchers from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of California, Los Angeles, have begun the study of the fourth stage. cervical cancer trends in the country by analyzing data from 2001 to 2018. In a study published on Thursday in International Journal of Gynecological Cancer, they found an increase of 1.3% per year in advanced disease, with the largest increase among white women in the South aged 40 to 44, among whom the number of cases is increasing by 4.5% annually.

The researchers also found that black women generally have a higher rate of advanced cervical cancer: 1.55 per 100,000 compared to 0.92 per 100,000 for white women.

Dr. Alex Franker, a fourth-year ob/gyn at UCLA, said the team’s recent study was based on study published last yearwhich found a 3.39% annual increase in advanced cases among women aged 30 to 34.

“This is a disease from which only 17% of patients survive the last five years,” Franker said. “So if you’re a 30-year-old who doesn’t make it to your 35th birthday, that’s a tragedy.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that women start having a Pap smear at age 21 and repeat every three years, depending on their medical history. The test detects precancerous conditions that, if detected, can be surgically removed. Cervical cancer, detected early enough, may have a five-year survival rate over 90%.

According to the National Cancer Institute, women should also get a routine human papillomavirus (HPV) test. guidelines. virus related more than 90% of all anal and cervical cancers, as well as a high percentage of other cancers.

Franker said she suspects many women are postponing routine tests because they don’t have obvious health problems. But HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease, According to the CDCso common that most sexually active people will contract the virus at some point in their lives.

Another problem is that the most recent figures are from 2018, Franker said, and do not include the COVID-19 pandemic, during which routine medical care was suspended for many.

“It worries me that over the past two years, there have been many barriers for people to access health care,” she said. “I think we can see this trend get a little worse before it gets better.”

Franker recommended that “even if you’re in your 20s and 30s and don’t have any health problems, you need a primary care doctor because routine health checks save lives.”