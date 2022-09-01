New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Govt. Ron DeSantis, R., Fla. Two incoming Miami school board candidates, who won their elections after being endorsed, are encouraging other governors and other elected officials to get involved in school board races, stressing the importance of local elections.

“We need to step up the game in education… and the governor is realizing that education is a big thing on the minds of voters,” Monica Colucci, who left the longtime position, told Fox News Digital.

Incoming board member Roberto Alonso also stressed the importance of local races, noting that races like school board have the most impact on local communities.

“I think for too long we’ve neglected our local school boards and local government,” he told Fox News Digital. “And as Governor DeSantis said, and I always say: Local government really makes the biggest impact in your life.”

“People don’t realize this, but you’re ignoring elections that affect the future of our country, which are affecting your children. We need to get more involved in these local races,” Alonso added.

Both incoming board members said they believe DeSantis’ endorsements influenced the election results, telling Fox News Digital the governor’s platform is resonating with voters across the state.

“Parents are waking up to education, what’s happening, and they want to change things,” Colucci said.

“I think people want to know who you align with, what your values ​​are and are you going to support our governor?” Alonso said. “People want to see a board that will work with our state governor as well as our legislators to do what’s best for children.”

Colucci advised school board candidates across the country to “stick with it [their] platform” and emphasize education, which she said parents and voters want.

“The momentum in our country is really to get back to the basics, to get education where it should always be, to the basics so kids can be successful,” she said. “Stand firm in what you believe.”

Alonso demonstrated the importance of grassroots politics while contesting local elections.

“Go out there, knock on doors. Families want to hear us. Families are very grateful for individuals like me who are coming out and representing the true values ​​of our community,” he said.