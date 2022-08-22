New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Slavery helped bring about the deadliest military conflict in United States history – the American Civil War.

Trans-Atlantic trade routes brought more than 12 million enslaved Africans to the Western Hemisphere between 1525 and 1866. However, of the approximately 388,000 slaves brought into North America, only 10.7 million survived the journey to the New World. The abolitionist movement was a key part of the struggle to abolish slavery in the United States.

When was slavery abolished in the USA?

Slavery was officially abolished in the United States on December 6, 1865, with the passage of the 13th Amendment after Congress ratified it on January 31, 1865. This amendment declared that “slavery or involuntary servitude shall not exist except as a punishment for crime”. That party has been duly convicted and exists in the United States or any place within their jurisdiction.”

In the past, the most significant effort to end slavery was when President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, declaring that “All persons held as slaves in any state, or belonging to a specified part of that state shall thereafter remain in that country. Rebellion against the United States shall, then, and forever be free.” However, it did not end slavery because it only freed slaves in areas actively rebelling against the Union and not in border states such as Kentucky or West Virginia. Therefore, Lincoln attempted to make the 13th Amendment to abolish slavery a central priority of the Republican Party platform in the 1864 presidential election.

Initially, the 14th Amendment passed the Senate, but failed in the House of Representatives in April 1864. However, after the 1864 election, the House voted 119-56 in favor of the amendment. In February 1865, Lincoln passed the resolution and presented it for ratification in the state legislatures. Then, the 14th and 15th Amendments soon joined the 13th to protect the civil rights of Americans after the Civil War.

When did each state abolish slavery?

The 13th Amendment was ratified by the required three-quarters of the states in December 1865. Mississippi became the last of the four states to vote not to ratify it. In 2013, Mississippi officially adopted it after failing to notify the US Archivist when the state legislature adopted it in 1995.

