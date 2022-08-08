In war-torn Nikolaev, Ukrainians are looking for informers

Nikolaev, Ukraine. The city of Nikolaev came out on Monday after a 54-hour lockdown during which officers went from house to house looking for collaborators who officials say are responsible for helping Russian forces identify targets for the rockets that bombard the city on a daily basis.
The governor of the Nikolaev region, Vitaly Kim, announced a successful dramatic operation – sealing the city, preventing residents from entering and leaving. According to him, five people were arrested, several weapons and communications equipment were confiscated, but he did not give details.
“I apologize for the discomfort over the weekend, but it was worth it,” Mr. Kim said in a video message on Monday morning.
He added: “Not a single Russian-speaker was shot.”
The need to eradicate collaborators, according to Mr. Kim, was especially acute in Nikolaev. Few places in Ukraine have experienced such a continuous barrage of Russian fire as this city on the south coast. Since the war began almost five and a half months ago, hardly two dozen days have passed without violence.
According to the mayor of the city Alexander Senkevich, about 1,200 houses and apartment buildings were destroyed as a result of the shelling. According to him, since the beginning of the war, 132 residents have been killed and more than 619 injured as a result of Russian attacks.
Amid the devastation, some residents say checks for collaborators have brought some solace, despite the inconvenience.
“That calmed us down a bit,” said Valentina Gontarenko, 74, who stood outside a kiosk selling kvass, a popular drink made from fermented bread. “They asked about our ties with Russia. We don’t have them.”
During the lockdown, officers went door to door and stopped people on the street, checking their documents and looking through their phones for evidence that they could coordinate with Russian forces. A video of the operation released by local authorities shows officers checking computers and text messages on phones.
In one unverified cell phone screenshot, someone using the pseudonym Mykolaiv People’s Republic describes the area of the city as full of military equipment and soldiers. Answer: Send me the coordinates.
Nikolaev is a predominantly Russian-speaking city with a pre-war population of about 500,000. Since the days of Imperial Russia, it has been an important center for shipbuilding and was home to the leading universities in the Soviet Union specialized in this profession. It was in this city that the cruiser Moskva, the famous flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was built. The sinking of the ship by Ukrainian forces in April significantly boosted Ukrainian morale and embarrassed the Kremlin.
The city borders on the Kherson region, which is largely occupied by Russian troops. The region is now the site of daily skirmishes as Ukrainian forces launch a counteroffensive to push Russian forces east across the Dnieper River. Part of the defensive lines of Ukraine passes through the Mykolaiv region, and Ukrainian troops often enter the city on rotation or to break away from the front line.
Although most of the Russian artillery cannot reach Nikolaev, Russian troops hit it with long-range missiles.
For weeks, Mr. Kim has been warning of threats from collaborators, Russian-sympathetic citizens who are helping its military by providing information and information about the whereabouts of Ukrainian troops. But he released a few details, and it’s unclear how detrimental the problem is. Prior to the lockdown, only a handful of people were arrested this weekend on suspicion of aiding the enemy.
Last month, the hugely popular Mr. Kim posted a message to his roughly 677,000 Telegram followers offering a $100 reward for any information leading to an employee’s arrest.
“Help save Nikolaev from rocket attacks,” he wrote.
The weekend lockdown was part of that effort. It began at 11:00 pm on Friday, and hours before it went into effect, huge queues formed at the western exit of the city as people tried to flee. Even without daily shelling, life in Nikolaev is hard. Several restaurants and shops are still open, and for several weeks only salt water has flowed from the taps. Fresh water is supplied to the city daily.
Anna Zamazeyeva, chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council, said the operation to identify collaborators coincided with a relatively quiet weekend for the city, but she could not say if the quarantine was the reason.
“The intensity of the shelling of civilian quarters in the city has decreased significantly compared to previous days,” the Telegram message says.
Residents of Mykolaiv have described law enforcement inspections as non-confrontational, though they may make some Western civil libertarians cringe.
“It was not very convenient,” said a 35-year-old woman named Yelena, who, along with her husband, stood in line for water from a truck. “They came and checked everything – passports, phones. See who lives where.
She added: “What is there to be afraid of if everything is in order?”
Although people complained about being locked up at home for the entire weekend, few protested and most welcomed the effort. Dmitry Boichenko, a truck driver who delivers water to Mykolaiv daily from neighboring Odessa, said the lockdown has allowed him to reconnect with his neighbors. Residents were allowed to leave their homes but urged to stay in their yards, prompting impromptu outdoor gatherings.
“There are people here who give away the whereabouts of our guys,” Mr. Boychenko said. “Maybe it’s sad, but we have traitors to our Motherland.”