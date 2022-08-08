In war-torn Nikolaev, Ukrainians are looking for informers

Anna Zamazeyeva, chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council, said the operation to identify collaborators coincided with a relatively quiet weekend for the city, but she could not say if the quarantine was the reason.

“The intensity of the shelling of civilian quarters in the city has decreased significantly compared to previous days,” the Telegram message says.

Residents of Mykolaiv have described law enforcement inspections as non-confrontational, though they may make some Western civil libertarians cringe.

“It was not very convenient,” said a 35-year-old woman named Yelena, who, along with her husband, stood in line for water from a truck. “They came and checked everything – passports, phones. See who lives where.

She added: “What is there to be afraid of if everything is in order?”

Although people complained about being locked up at home for the entire weekend, few protested and most welcomed the effort. Dmitry Boichenko, a truck driver who delivers water to Mykolaiv daily from neighboring Odessa, said the lockdown has allowed him to reconnect with his neighbors. Residents were allowed to leave their homes but urged to stay in their yards, prompting impromptu outdoor gatherings.

“There are people here who give away the whereabouts of our guys,” Mr. Boychenko said. “Maybe it’s sad, but we have traitors to our Motherland.”