In Ukraine, ravers clean up rubble (to the beat)

YAHIDNE, Ukraine — They’re back in their pink, orange, and green sunglasses. High platform shoes, short black skirts, leather leggings and metallic jewelry emerged from the closets.
They were fashionable, young and beautiful, ready to party on a recent fragrant summer evening in a dramatic setting – the bombed-out ruins of a building damaged by war and littered with rubble.
They were brought together by Repair Together, who hope to revive the once-famous pre-invasion Ukrainian rave scene, but with a wartime twist: doing good while having fun.
The music was played by Andrey Dyachenko, stage name DJ Recid. And a crowd of 20-year-olds dressed in nightclub attire pushed wheelbarrows, raked rubble and swept up dust, nodding and swaying to the beat.
“Now it seems out of place to go clubbing,” said Tatyana Buryanova, 26, one of the rave organizers and an avid party girl in pre-war Kyiv nightlife. “I want to return to my old life, but only after the war. While the war is going on, my life, like everyone else, consists only of volunteering.”
“We Repair Together” activists from Kyiv didn’t have parties in mind when they started calling on local volunteers to repair destroyed houses in villages outside the capital, in areas liberated from Russian occupation this spring. Volunteers cleared rubble and made minor repairs. The group then posted about their work on Instagram to try and encourage more people to help.
After each Sabbath, activists put on a concert or other entertainment, often for children. The locals, exhausted by five months of relentless shelling and rocket attacks, were full of enthusiasm. And so “Repair Together” decided to combine music-making with repair work.
The idea of a rave was born.
Ms Buryanova said the group hoped to clear 25 buildings before winter hit with rave parties. A recent party in Yakhidnoe, a village north of Kyiv, was the first.
Unfortunately, there is no shortage of wastewater treatment plants, and their number is growing every day. As of August 8, about 131,000 buildings have been destroyed in Ukraine as a result of Russian shelling and rocket attacks. according to the Kyiv School of Economics. According to the estimates of the Ministry of Culture, about 65 village culture clubs have been destroyed. They are like community centers, and in many villages before the war there were often discos every Friday night.
Many of the approximately 200 party-goers who came to the party at the destroyed Culture House in Yachidna donned holiday clothes for the first time in months.
“I haven’t played in five months,” said DJ Recid, who once played at the ultra-popular Kiev club No Name. “This is the best rave I can imagine,” he said.
“We dance together and renovate together,” he added.
The village of Yahidne in the Chernihiv region was occupied by Russian troops on March 3 and liberated by the Ukrainian army on March 31. Many houses in the village were destroyed, but the occupation is also known for a particularly gloomy episode.
While the Russians controlled the village, more than 300 people, including 77 children, were imprisoned in the damp basement of the village school. They were used as a human shield for the Russian troops based there. Ten prisoners died.
Many residents of Yachidne village were grateful to the activists for organizing the recent rave.
“We feel like the village is not empty when they are here,” said Victoria Hatsura, 29, whose son also helped clean up the rubble. Mrs. Hutsura, along with her three children, spent almost a month in captivity in the basement during the Russian occupation.
She said she was happy to see so many young people willing to bring positive vibes and help her village.
Other residents of Yachidne praised the effort, but not the techno music.
“I can’t say that I like music, but I am grateful to these children for their work,” says Oksana Yatsenko, 42, who lives near the House of Culture.
Before the war, Kyiv parties became known far beyond the borders of Ukraine. Raves were regularly held at industrial facilities, in semi-abandoned buildings, clubs and in the open air on the banks of the rivers. Now the ruined villages have become the background.
At the site of Yachidne’s party, black burn marks covered the red-brick walls of the Fashion House, which currently has no roof. There was a pile of rubble in the middle of the dance floor.
The crowd, holding shovels and buckets, nodded vigorously and stomped to the beat, filling buckets and sacks. The DJ played on a stage decorated with tinsel, fluttering and sparkling in the sun. The speakers stood on tripods among the rubble. There were a lot of bare bricks around. Local children came to the rescue.
“Before the war, I always went to clubs,” says Solomiya Yaskiv, 23, a public relations manager for a technology company in Kyiv. “Now there are almost no parties in Kyiv, and I am not mentally ready for them. Everything is different here, I can again enjoy great music and look at stylish and beautiful people, while doing useful work.”