In Ukraine, ravers clean up rubble (to the beat)

YAHIDNE, Ukraine — They’re back in their pink, orange, and green sunglasses. High platform shoes, short black skirts, leather leggings and metallic jewelry emerged from the closets.

They were fashionable, young and beautiful, ready to party on a recent fragrant summer evening in a dramatic setting – the bombed-out ruins of a building damaged by war and littered with rubble.

They were brought together by Repair Together, who hope to revive the once-famous pre-invasion Ukrainian rave scene, but with a wartime twist: doing good while having fun.