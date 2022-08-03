In Ukraine, devastation spreads as Russia regroups for new offensive

In Ukraine, at least 140,000 houses have been destroyed or damaged. More than 3.5 million people were left homeless. Over 12 million displaced persons. On Tuesday, new figures were added to the ruthless account of losses from the Russian invasion.
Every day the bloodshed, devastation and devastation grows. On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said two civilians had been killed and five more seriously injured while trying to leave Russian-held territory in southern Kherson region. The administration of the neighboring Krivoy Rog district said Russian forces fired at their red minibus “point-blank range.”
In the east, at the center of a recent Russian offensive, an emergency evacuation train carrying “women, children, the elderly, many disabled people” headed for safer territory in the west Tuesday morning, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said. , the message says.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading with some 200,000 civilians in the east to evacuate already depopulated areas near the front lines, where Russian artillery has devastated entire cities. What remains is disproportionately old, infirm, sympathetic to Russia or simply stubborn. Most already lack essential infrastructure such as electricity, heat and clean water.
If they wait until the cold weather hits this fall, by which time Russia may have resumed major offensive operations, Ms. Vereshchuk said, there is little the Kiev government can do for them.
A month after taking full control of the Luhansk region, the easternmost part of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces are regrouping for an expected advance into the neighboring Donetsk region, which they do not yet hold. But the fighting never completely dies down, and every day the Russians are still shelling targets across the country.
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military said it had repelled repeated Russian attempts to advance on the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. In the south, Ukrainian forces have pushed back the Russians and are expected to make a serious effort to recapture the strategic city of Kherson.
President Biden on Monday announced $550 million in additional weapons for Ukraine, bringing U.S. military investment to more than $8 billion since Russia’s February 24 invasion. The arrival of advanced long-range artillery from the United States and its allies. helped the Ukrainians strengthen their defensive positions in the east and launch a counteroffensive in the south.
The latest U.S. arms transfer will include ammunition for HIMARS rocket launchers used to destroy Russian command posts and ammunition depots, as well as U.S. 155mm howitzers already in service with Ukrainian forces, spokesman John F. Kirby said. for the National Security Council.
“The strength of the democratic world is well felt on the battlefield in Ukraine this week,” Mr. Zelensky said in his late-night address to the nation.
But Ukraine’s determination to defend itself has come at a terrible cost that can only be described in numbers. The country does not publish public counts of military casualties, and civilian casualties in areas captured by Russia are speculation at best, but it is estimated that tens of thousands of Ukrainians were killed and many more were injured.
The Kremlin insists it only strikes military targets, but this claim is contradicted by photographs of destroyed homes, houses, schools, farms, hospitals and shops. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that at least 140,000 residential buildings were destroyed or damaged, leaving more than 3.5 million people homeless.
The UN Refugee Agency said the number of people who have fled Ukraine since February 24 has exceeded 10 million, although many of them later returned. The United Nations is now counting about 6.2 million Ukrainians as refugees who moved to other European countries during the war, and the 6.3 million “internally displaced persons”, people who fled the fighting but stayed in Ukraine – by far the biggest migration crisis in Europe since World War II.
This means that at least 30 per cent of the country’s pre-war population of an estimated 41 million people were forced to leave their homes.
The US State Department on Tuesday announced a major new package of sanctions, including economic and travel restrictions, targeting Russian companies, institutions and individuals associated with the Kremlin or its military activities. The list includes several billionaire business tycoons, as well as Alina Kabayeva, a former Olympic gymnast and member of the Russian Duma who is widely described as Mr. Putin’s romantic partner.
In the United States, lawmakers pressured the Biden administration to designate Russia as a terrorism-supporting state, something Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken has so far resisted. Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned on Tuesday that it might respond to such a move by cutting off direct relations with Washington and taking other unspecified measures.
“The logical consequence of this irresponsible step could be a break in diplomatic relations, after which Washington risks crossing the point of no return with all the ensuing consequences,” said Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry.
On Tuesday, Russia’s Supreme Court ruled that the Ukrainian Azov Regiment, a group with far-right roots, is a terrorist organization that can clear the way for captured soldiers accused of terrorism rather than treat them like prisoners of war. Many of the soldiers who gave their last stand in Mariupol, tying up Russian troops and living for nearly three months in bunkers under the sprawling Azovstal steel complex before surrendering, were from that regiment.
Under an agreement reached with Turkey and the UN, Russia has agreed to allow such ships, subject to screening, to pass through a naval blockade of Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. Turkish officials said the first Razoni vessel will be inspected on Wednesday morning at the entrance to the Bosphorus before heading to its destination, the port of Tripoli in Lebanon.
More than 20 million tons of food have been stranded in Ukrainian ports for more than five months, and the backlog is growing as more are caught — even as shortages and skyrocketing prices lead to growing world hunger. Aid groups welcomed the prospect of grain donations but said much more needs to be done to prevent famine in regions hit by drought and global warming.
The report has been provided Michael Crowley as well as Matina Stevis-Gridneff.