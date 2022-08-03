In Ukraine, devastation spreads as Russia regroups for new offensive

In Ukraine, at least 140,000 houses have been destroyed or damaged. More than 3.5 million people were left homeless. Over 12 million displaced persons. On Tuesday, new figures were added to the ruthless account of losses from the Russian invasion.

Every day the bloodshed, devastation and devastation grows. On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said two civilians had been killed and five more seriously injured while trying to leave Russian-held territory in southern Kherson region. The administration of the neighboring Krivoy Rog district said Russian forces fired at their red minibus “point-blank range.”

In the east, at the center of a recent Russian offensive, an emergency evacuation train carrying “women, children, the elderly, many disabled people” headed for safer territory in the west Tuesday morning, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said. , the message says.