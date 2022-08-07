New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Video from a traffic camera on a Minnesota highway shows a group of teenagers crash and run in a stolen Kia.

According to Fox 9, it happened Saturday on Interstate 35E northbound. Footage shows the stolen Kia smashed into the median after the driver tried to avoid police stop sticks. The four teenagers then jumped out of the smoking car, ran and dodged traffic to get to the other side of the road where state troopers were waiting. Four people were arrested: a 14-year-old boy and three girls aged 15-17.

Two girls sustained minor injuries and have been hospitalized, officials said.

The incident began when a rental car company contacted St. Paul police to report that a 2021 Kia Forte stolen in Minneapolis had a GPS tracker and was headed to St. Paul, a police spokeswoman said.

“St. Paul police requested assistance from a State Patrol helicopter, and the pilot used GPS tracker coordinates to locate the car as it stopped at Portland and Dale streets in St. Paul,” Fox 9 reports.

Kishore got back into the car as the police squad cars approached. Officers stood back as the car drove through a residential neighborhood, but the helicopter continued to track the Kia as the driver drove erratically on city streets and highways, a police spokesman said.

The crash happened about 15 minutes after the incident first started.

Law enforcement in the area has expressed concern about a nationwide trend in Hyundai and Kia thefts this summer. A viral TikTok video from the so-called “Kia Boys” shows thieves using USB cables to steal rides.

The automaker is so familiar with theft incidents that it issued the following statement to media outlets, including: Fox 29 Philadelphia.

“Kia America is aware of an increase in vehicle theft in a subset of trim levels,” the statement read. “All 2022 models and trims are equipped with an immobilizer at the beginning of the year or as an ongoing modification. All Kia vehicles for sale in the U.S. meet or exceed federal motor vehicle safety standards. Kia customers should contact Kia customers with questions about their Kia vehicle directly at 1-800-333 Customer Support Center at -4542.

“Hyundai Motor America is concerned with the increase in local vehicle thefts. The safety and well-being of our customers and the community is and will continue to be our top priority. These vehicles meet or exceed federal motor vehicle safety standards and engine immobilizers are standard equipment. All new Hyundai on vehicles. Hyundai customers with questions can always contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at 800-633-5151.”