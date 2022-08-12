type here...
“In the United States, I am optimistic”

Samira Rustami, 20 years old

I was born in Kabul and immediately found myself at a disadvantage because of my gender and caste. Repeatedly I was reminded that I should not pick up a book or a pen. I just needed to learn how to cook and clean to serve the family. When I managed to find time to study, my mother tore up my books and even tried to burn them to stop me. My brother, however, was showered with support, so naturally I often found myself wanting nothing more than to be a boy.

When I read Malala Yousafzai’s book, I was overwhelmed with inspiration. Driven by Malala, I studied hard, trying to find a path that no one supported or even considered possible.

One day, while scrolling through Facebook, I learned that applications were open for the annual Indian Council for Cultural Relations Scholarship program, in which Afghan students are invited to study in India on a full scholarship. I secretly applied and passed the qualification test. When I was accepted, my parents refused to send me. After persuading all the members of my family, one of my uncles agreed to vouch for me. And while studying in India, I really understood the value of education – that a woman can be free and strong only when she stands on her own feet, armed with knowledge.

After completing my Bachelor of Business Administration degree, I returned to Afghanistan hoping to find a job in the financial sector. But my caste and gender continued to prevent me from getting a job.

When the Taliban took over Kabul in August of this year, I realized that I had to take a frightening risk, leaving my whole life and family behind. I only ran with what I could fit in my backpack.

In the United States, I am optimistic. Having the opportunity to go to university, I want to start over with the dream of becoming a nurse. I hope this opportunity will inspire other young Afghan girls, like me, that they too can achieve their dreams by not giving up, believing in themselves, being focused and strong.

