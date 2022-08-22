In the Tip-Flation system, some restaurants ask for up to 30% tips.

The amount Canadians are being asked to tip when paying with credit or debit cards is on the rise, industry observers say, and this could encourage Canadians to be more generous with tips.

An April 2022 poll by Restaurants Canada found that when dining at a table service restaurant, 44% of 1,500 Canadians surveyed said they tip higher than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tips offered are also on the rise, according to CBC Calgary restaurant columnist Elizabeth Carson, who noted that tips on credit card machines that previously asked for 10 to 20 percent tips have now risen to 18, 20 or 25 percent.

Carson was also asked to tip up to 30 percent and said higher tips annoyed her. This leads to a general sensation that could be called tip tipping.

“Because food and wages are more expensive, the bill is now 10 percent higher than before. So it still amounts to a very big tip because the bill is so high,” Carson said.

The restaurant reviewer, who typically eats out three to six times a week, began noticing the trend during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

“Restaurants couldn’t do anything but takeaway food. People treated restaurant workers very badly, and so people left much higher percentages than suggested tip levels,” Carson said.

Carson suggested that restaurants noticed that customers were willing to tip more and started asking for more.

How is your choice formed?

While the customer’s choice may feel like his own, decisions such as how much to tip may depend on a theory called “choice architecture” or how choice is presented to us.

Simon Peck of the Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria examines these influences in his study of tipping.

If these numbers are higher, it makes us think that a higher tip is more appropriate. – Simon Peck, Associate Professor, University of Victoria

Preset tip options at the end of a restaurant transaction are an example of a choice architecture, Peck says.

“When you see a device at a point of sale, they send you a message that a tip is expected or is the norm in that particular context,” he said.

Simon Peck researches tipping at the University of Victoria and said that when a higher tip percentage is presented, customers may feel they should tip more. (UVic Photo Services)

“The first number you see, or the range you see in front of you, influences people’s decisions and their perception of what advice to give in that particular context.”

“So if those numbers are higher, it makes us think that higher tips are more appropriate in that context.”

It’s not clear how often 30 percent tips happen.

Financial technology companies like Square or Moneris don’t share data on how often Canadians choose the 30 percent tip option.

However, Square has confirmed that merchants and retailers must enable and configure prompt options on terminals at the point of sale.

Some restaurateurs have said raising tips for customers who pay by debit or credit card could backfire, including Jackie Tizerington, a waiter and manager at Blue Star Diner in Calgary.

“I feel like it’s promoting something that won’t necessarily work in favor of the employees because I think when people see it it can be a bit off-putting because it feels over the top,” said Teatherington, who has 26 -year experience. with experience in the restaurant industry.

Zoe Smith, who recently quit her job at a pub in Victoria to travel, says she can’t afford to leave a 30 percent tip when dining out, so she doesn’t expect customers to do the same.

“I think when I do a good job, I expect no more than 18 percent. And if I get more, I’m happy and grateful, but… we’re all fighting here, like everyone else is trying. to make ends meet,” Smith said.

Between July 2020 and July 2022, Square tracked the amount Canadians tip in personal transactions. The average tip size across the country hovered around 17%, up one percent from pre-pandemic levels.

In the province, British Columbians tip the lowest, averaging 16.7%, compared to Newfoundlanders, who, according to Square, were the biggest tipsters in Canada, with an average tip of 18.6%.

Tip distribution may vary by province.

In Canada, either an employee or an employer can control tip distribution .

In restaurants where waiters collect all tips from customers, they often pass on a percentage of these earnings to their colleagues, such as hosts and waitresses, waiters, dishwashers, and cooks.

When tips are controlled by the employer, they can be pooled and distributed to employees as part of a tip-sharing agreement set out in the employment contract.

In some cases, restaurant owners participate in this agreement and take what is called a share of the house. However, the practice is illegal in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick, and a gray area in many other jurisdictions, including Alberta.

When Sean Gandossi worked at a takeaway pizza stand in Calgary, he never saw any of his advice.

“We had a tip option on [point-of-sale] the car is there … and we made a lot of money in tips, sometimes in the evening they exceeded $ 1,000, but none of this money went to us, ”said Gandossi.

The owners told him they were reinvesting those tips into the business, and Gandossi, who was 17 at the time, didn’t argue with the agreement because he was making $17.50 an hour.

“When you’re a little younger too, you know, you think, okay, well, I make more than minimum wage… so, you know, I didn’t really complain about it because I just don’t really know much better,” he said. CBC radios. Cost of living.

Ask who gets your tips, no matter the percentage

Gandossi said he thought most customers didn’t know their tips were going to the restaurant owners, not the staff.

“You are the one who gives them the car, right? You are one of those who prompts the tip choice or the tip option,” Gandossi said.

The advice you give to restaurant staff with these vending machines doesn’t always have to be passed on to restaurant staff, former waiters say. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

“It’s like when you have a tip jar. You assume that if you put money in the tip jar, then the person you see will be the one who receives the tip.”

Experts such as tip specialist Simon Peck say that if a customer wants to know where their tips are going, they should ask.