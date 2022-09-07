New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz says John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate and current lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, is either afraid to put his views before voters or unable to debate because of his health after a stroke.

“John Fetterman is ducking, dodging these debates, which is an insult to the voters of Pennsylvania,” Oz told Fox News Digital. “And he must have reasons for wanting to avoid a debate with me. Either he’s healthy, which he says he is, and doesn’t want to answer about his radical position in past statements, or he’s lying about his health. Either way, the voters of Pennsylvania deserve answers. are, and I think they deserve that answer sooner, because absentee ballots will be sent out in the next two to three weeks,” Oz added.

Fetterman said late last week that he would not attend a previously agreed-upon debate in the first week of September, prompting Oz and his campaign to question the Democrat’s health. Fetterman suffered a stroke in mid-May, and his campaign announced the surgery on May 17 — the day voters chose him as the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania.

Fetterman faced more criticism Tuesday than his GOP opponent. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. — whose seat Fetterman and Oz are vying to fill — said at a news conference that being able to debate is a prerequisite for serving in the Senate. Additionally, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board also expressed concern about Fetterman’s health as he exited the controversy.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board questioned Fetterman’s health, ability to serve after stroke.

“Hearing Pat Toomey say it’s up to John Fetterman, to serve in the United States Senate, you need to be able to debate,” Oz told Fox. “Now, I’ve been waiting a long time for a response from the John Fetterman camp, and we’ve agreed to five debates in Pennsylvania that media companies have — they’re not my debates — and we’ve agreed to these five debates because we believe they will be good for Pennsylvania voters. .”

Oz has drawn some criticism in recent weeks for how he has attacked Fetterman’s health. After Oz released videos of him complaining about the cost of vegetables for a “crudite” platter, Fetterman mocked the former TV host of “The Dr. Oz Show” for being out of touch, as most Pennsylvanians, according to Fetterman, called it a veggie tray.

Rachel Tripp, Oz’s campaign communications director, responded by saying that if Fetterman “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, he probably wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in a position to lie about it all the time.”

Fetterman announced last week that he would not participate in the first of five scheduled debates leading up to November’s midterm elections, suggesting that his recovery from a stroke was part of the reason.

“My recovery may be a joke to Dr. Oz and his team, but it’s real to me,” Fetterman said in a statement. “I won’t be participating in the discussion until the first week of September, but I look forward to having a productive discussion about how we can move forward and have a real conversation about this when Dr. Oz and his team are ready to take this seriously.”

Oz has avoided saying outright that Fetterman is unfit to serve as a senator because of his stroke, but said voters also deserve to defend the position of lieutenant governor in a public forum.

However, the Republican noted that Fetterman declares his positions online, but when it comes to making his case to voters, he “has been silent for almost four months now, not answering questions on the campaign trail, not answering questions from the media. Answering my questions, Which should be addressed on the floor of the discussion.

“Pennsylvania voters deserve better,” Oz said.