In the new ‘Mad Max’ movie, a boy with dwarfism plays a mysterious role

(CNN)Quaden BaylesAn Indigenous Australian boy who has won the support of celebrities and well-wishers around the world after being teased for his disability has taken on a new role “Mad Max“The movie.

Oscar-winning director George Miller has cast the now 11-year-old in a small role in “Furiosa,” a prequel to his 2015 post-apocalyptic blockbuster “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Bullied Australian boy Quaden Bales leads a rugby league team in front of thousands of people
Miller made the disclosure in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald Have a nice weekend The magazine, published on Saturday, was inspired to put Bales on the big screen after seeing it Disturbing video His mother shared about him in February 2020.
    The Queensland boy, born with dwarfism known as achondroplasia, will star alongside Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in Miller’s next film, “Three Thousand Years of Longing.”
      “It was good for us and it was good for him,” Miller told the Sydney Morning Herald. “And he did so well that he got a small role in Furiosa.”
      CNN has reached out to representatives for Miller and Bales for further comment.
      In a 2020 viral video clip, Bales is shown crying uncontrollably in the back of his mother’s car as he asks for a knife to kill himself.
        “That’s what bullying does,” said his mother, Yaraka Bayless, in a video streamed live on Facebook to raise awareness about the impact of bullying. “Can you please educate your children, your families, your friends?”
          The video caught the attention of celebrities, including Australian actor Hugh Jackman, who posted a video message to Bells on Twitter: “It doesn’t matter, you’ve got a friend in me.”
          “Quaden, you’re stronger than you know, my friend,” Jackman said. “Everyone, let’s just be nice to each other. Bullying isn’t okay, period.”

          CNN’s Helen Regan contributed to this report.

