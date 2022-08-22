In the new ‘Mad Max’ movie, a boy with dwarfism plays a mysterious role

(CNN) Quaden BaylesAn Indigenous Australian boy who has won the support of celebrities and well-wishers around the world after being teased for his disability has taken on a new role “Mad Max“The movie.

Oscar-winning director George Miller has cast the now 11-year-old in a small role in “Furiosa,” a prequel to his 2015 post-apocalyptic blockbuster “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Miller made the disclosure in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald Have a nice weekend The magazine, published on Saturday, was inspired to put Bales on the big screen after seeing it Disturbing video His mother shared about him in February 2020.

The Queensland boy, born with dwarfism known as achondroplasia, will star alongside Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in Miller’s next film, “Three Thousand Years of Longing.”

“It was good for us and it was good for him,” Miller told the Sydney Morning Herald. “And he did so well that he got a small role in Furiosa.”

