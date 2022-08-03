In the Michigan primary, Rep. Peter Major narrowly lost to a Trump-backed challenger

Toggle caption Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Michigan Republican Peter Major, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Capitol riots, narrowly lost the Republican primary to Trump-backed conservative challenger John Gibbs, according to The Associated Press’ race call.

Meijer’s loss is a boost for Trump as he backs primary challenges to Republican Senate and House members who disagree with his false narrative that the 2020 elections were rigged.

Meijer, a moderate freshman Republican, was one of 10 House GOP members to vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 coup.

Gibbs, a former Trump appointee for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Echoing the same rhetoric As a former president for rejecting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Gibbs will face Democratic candidate Hillary Scholten in November. Scholton, a former Justice Department attorney, lost to Meier in 2020 by more than 6 percentage points.

But after redistricting, Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District looks different than it did two years ago. The Grand Rapids-based district now leans more Democratic than in previous cycles and is considered a toss-up contest. Cook Political Report.

And in a year when Democrats are in serious danger of losing their majority in the House, the party is eyeing Michigan’s third seat as a potential gain.

Tensions between majors and House Democrats rose last week after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCC). Released an ad against GibbsHe was portrayed as “too conservative for West Michigan.”

Major claimed that the 30-second ad would give Gibbs an advantage in the Republican primary.

But since the district is a winnable seat, voters who nominate more staunchly conservative candidates in the primary could hurt the Republicans’ chances of putting them in the red in November.

“You’d think Democrats would look at John Gibbs and see the embodiment of what they fear,” Meijer wrote. An opinion piece Published the day before his primary.

“As patriots they will use every tool at their disposal to defeat him and similar candidates that they say are an existential threat. Instead they are funding Gibbs,” he added.

The DCCC declined to comment on the ad, which alleged expenses $425,000.

“If successful, Republican voters will be blamed if either of these candidates is ultimately elected, but there is no doubt that the Democrats’ fingerprints will be on the weapon,” Meijer also wrote, adding, “We must never forget that.”

While the fate of Republicans in the district remains uncertain until November, the fate of the last few House Republicans standing against Trump after Jan. 6 remains in the balance.

Since voting to impeach Trump, more than half in 10 GOP members have either announced they won’t seek re-election or lost a primary re-election bid to a more conservative challenger.

Washington state Reps. Jaime Herrera Butler and Dan Newhouse also faced primary challenges Tuesday. Representative David Valladao of California is the only member of the Group of 10 to win his primary re-election bid.

For the group’s final primary matchup, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney will face Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman on Aug. 16.