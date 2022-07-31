In the Libyan city, in search of justice, the struggle is even over the graves

TARRHUNA, Libya. It is difficult to find a better illustration of the failures of Libyan political leaders than Tarhuna, a city nestled between the Mediterranean coast and the desert, where seven brothers from the Kani family and their militias rounded up, tortured and killed hundreds of residents. in a five-year reign of terror.

Two years after their grip was broken, Tarhuna is still searching for the bodies. The hilly groves that produce the famous olive oil now hide mass graves. Some families are missing half a dozen members or more. Others say that they learned about the fate of their relatives from former prisoners or other witnesses: the uncle was thrown to be devoured by the Kani brothers to be eaten by domestic lions; cousin buried alive.

Clothes still lie on the ground near the sun-scorched makeshift prison where brothers’ militias kept prisoners in oven-like cabinets that only a crouched person could fit into.