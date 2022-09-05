type here...
Sports In the fourth round of the US Open, American...
Sports

In the fourth round of the US Open, American Francis Tiafoe no. 2 seed knocked out Rafael Nadal.

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -


NEW YORK – Francis Tiafoe, who learned tennis in College Park, Md., under the tutelage of his immigrant father, wrote one of the great American tennis stories of his generation on Labor Day.

The 24-year-old, who has spent most of his career without a major breakthrough in the second tier of the ATP pros, produced the performance of his career on Monday to knock 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal out of the US Open 6. -4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Tiafoe reached the quarterfinals of a major for the second time in his career and first since the 2019 Australian Open. He will face 9th seed Andrey Rublev in the quarters on Wednesday.

Frances Tiafoe celebrates after breaking Rafael Nadal's serve in their round of 16 match at the US Open.

Margaret Court:The tennis great says her admiration for Serena is not mutual

Feedback:As Serena exits the US Open, Coco Goff arrives — and looks set to win it all

Don’t Miss: Sign up for sports news and features delivered to your inbox

Sunday no. With Nadal’s exit following a loss to 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev, this US Open is officially wide open. Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, is the only major winner left in the draw.

The favorite for the title may now be overtaken by Nick Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final earlier this year and exited the tournament with a stunning four-set performance against Medvedev. But now that Nadal is out, it’s a different kind of pressure that none of the quarterfinalists have faced before.

Tiafoe, who has just one ATP title on his resume, has always had a flashy game and envisions himself as a player who thrives against top opponents on the big stages.

None bigger than what he faced Monday. But from the start, Tiafoe used heavy groundstrokes and timely serves to keep Nadal on his heels. And although Nadal pulled even in the second set and then took the lead in the third break, Tiafoe kept his composure and responded with more aggression.

An American hasn’t won the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003, and memorable moments have been few and far between. Tiafoe has a charismatic game and a fascinating backstory, as his parents won the green card lottery to immigrate to the US from Sierra Leone.

Tiafoe, ranked 26th in the world, has always been confident that he can play at the highest level of men’s tennis. Now he has the biggest success in his career.

Previous articleUS Open 2022: Top-seeded Iga Sviatek beats Jules Niemeyer to reach quarterfinals.
Next articleMap: Tracking Typhoon Hinnamnor – The New York Times

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Map: Tracking Typhoon Hinnamnor – The New York Times

Typhoon Hinnamnor could be the strongest landfalling storm in South...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

In the fourth round of the US Open, American Francis Tiafoe no. 2 seed knocked out Rafael Nadal.

NEW YORK - Francis Tiafoe, who learned tennis in College Park, Md., under the tutelage of his immigrant...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

US Open 2022: Top-seeded Iga Sviatek beats Jules Niemeyer to reach quarterfinals.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Biden’s student loan handouts ‘blow up in his face,’ top economist says

off Video The White House claims deficit reduction will pay for student...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Jim Harbaugh wants players to benefit from ‘huge TV deals’ expected in College Football Playoff expansion

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Haaland alone won’t bring Champions League glory, Guardiola warns

Josep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players that they cannot rely on Erling Haaland alone to turn...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News