In the fourth round of the US Open, American Francis Tiafoe no. 2 seed knocked out Rafael Nadal.

NEW YORK – Francis Tiafoe, who learned tennis in College Park, Md., under the tutelage of his immigrant father, wrote one of the great American tennis stories of his generation on Labor Day.

The 24-year-old, who has spent most of his career without a major breakthrough in the second tier of the ATP pros, produced the performance of his career on Monday to knock 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal out of the US Open 6. -4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Tiafoe reached the quarterfinals of a major for the second time in his career and first since the 2019 Australian Open. He will face 9th seed Andrey Rublev in the quarters on Wednesday.

Margaret Court:The tennis great says her admiration for Serena is not mutual

Feedback:As Serena exits the US Open, Coco Goff arrives — and looks set to win it all

Don’t Miss: Sign up for sports news and features delivered to your inbox

Sunday no. With Nadal’s exit following a loss to 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev, this US Open is officially wide open. Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, is the only major winner left in the draw.

The favorite for the title may now be overtaken by Nick Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final earlier this year and exited the tournament with a stunning four-set performance against Medvedev. But now that Nadal is out, it’s a different kind of pressure that none of the quarterfinalists have faced before.

Tiafoe, who has just one ATP title on his resume, has always had a flashy game and envisions himself as a player who thrives against top opponents on the big stages.

None bigger than what he faced Monday. But from the start, Tiafoe used heavy groundstrokes and timely serves to keep Nadal on his heels. And although Nadal pulled even in the second set and then took the lead in the third break, Tiafoe kept his composure and responded with more aggression.

An American hasn’t won the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003, and memorable moments have been few and far between. Tiafoe has a charismatic game and a fascinating backstory, as his parents won the green card lottery to immigrate to the US from Sierra Leone.

Tiafoe, ranked 26th in the world, has always been confident that he can play at the highest level of men’s tennis. Now he has the biggest success in his career.