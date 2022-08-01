In the first half of 2022, Brazil saw a record deforestation of the Amazon forest

(CNN) Amazon Rainforest of Brazil is Deforestation A record amount in the first half of 2022, according to the country’s Institute of Space Research (INPE).

Data from INPE satellites show that 3,750 square kilometers (1,448 square miles) of the world’s largest rainforest was lost in Brazil between January 1 and June 24, the largest area since 2016, when the organization began monitoring.

INPE satellites have been recording new monthly deforestation since the beginning of the year, and last month recorded a record 2,562 fires in the country’s Amazon.

May and June typically initiate significant annual burning and deforestation in the Amazon due to the dry season.

In May, INPE found 2,287 fires in the rainforest, the highest number for that month since 2004.

