In the first half of 2022, Brazil saw a record deforestation of the Amazon forest

(CNN)Amazon Rainforest of Brazil is Deforestation A record amount in the first half of 2022, according to the country’s Institute of Space Research (INPE).
Data from INPE satellites show that 3,750 square kilometers (1,448 square miles) of the world’s largest rainforest was lost in Brazil between January 1 and June 24, the largest area since 2016, when the organization began monitoring.
INPE satellites have been recording new monthly deforestation since the beginning of the year, and last month recorded a record 2,562 fires in the country’s Amazon.
May and June typically initiate significant annual burning and deforestation in the Amazon due to the dry season.
In May, INPE found 2,287 fires in the rainforest, the highest number for that month since 2004.
Since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, the destruction of the world’s largest rainforest has increased and environmental protections have been weakened, arguing that they hinder economic development that could reduce poverty in the Amazon region.
Although the president has passed several executive orders and laws to protect rainforests, he has simultaneously cut funding for government environmental protection and monitoring programs and opened native lands to commercial agriculture and mining.
In October 2021, a group of climate advocates requested the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Bolsonaro over alleged attacks on the Amazon, amounting to “crimes against humanity”.
But Brazil’s president has pushed back against international critics pushing for better protection of the rainforest.
Earlier in May, Bolsonaro slammed Leonardo DiCaprio, saying the actor would do well to “keep his mouth shut” after speaking about the environmental importance of the Amazon.
Some scientists predict that deforestation will continue to increase before Brazil’s October presidential election, as it has for the past three elections.
According to Carlos Souza Jr., a researcher at Amazon, a Brazilian research institute, environmental enforcement is typically weaker during election years, and criminals may commit deforestation before a new government takes office.