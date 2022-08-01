type here...
US NEWS In the first half of 2022, Brazil saw a...
US NEWS

In the first half of 2022, Brazil saw a record deforestation of the Amazon forest

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


(CNN)Amazon Rainforest of Brazil is Deforestation A record amount in the first half of 2022, according to the country’s Institute of Space Research (INPE).

Data from INPE satellites show that 3,750 square kilometers (1,448 square miles) of the world’s largest rainforest was lost in Brazil between January 1 and June 24, the largest area since 2016, when the organization began monitoring.
INPE satellites have been recording new monthly deforestation since the beginning of the year, and last month recorded a record 2,562 fires in the country’s Amazon.
    May and June typically initiate significant annual burning and deforestation in the Amazon due to the dry season.

      Brazil’s Amazon rainforest has set a new record for deforestation this year
      In May, INPE found 2,287 fires in the rainforest, the highest number for that month since 2004.
      Read on
      Since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, the destruction of the world’s largest rainforest has increased and environmental protections have been weakened, arguing that they hinder economic development that could reduce poverty in the Amazon region.
      Although the president has passed several executive orders and laws to protect rainforests, he has simultaneously cut funding for government environmental protection and monitoring programs and opened native lands to commercial agriculture and mining.
        In October 2021, a group of climate advocates requested the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Bolsonaro over alleged attacks on the Amazon, amounting to “crimes against humanity”.
        How Brazil's Fear of Losing the Amazon Guides Bolsonaro's Forest Policies

        How Brazil’s Fear of Losing the Amazon Guides Bolsonaro’s Forest Policies
        But Brazil’s president has pushed back against international critics pushing for better protection of the rainforest.
        Earlier in May, Bolsonaro slammed Leonardo DiCaprio, saying the actor would do well to “keep his mouth shut” after speaking about the environmental importance of the Amazon.
          Some scientists predict that deforestation will continue to increase before Brazil’s October presidential election, as it has for the past three elections.
          According to Carlos Souza Jr., a researcher at Amazon, a Brazilian research institute, environmental enforcement is typically weaker during election years, and criminals may commit deforestation before a new government takes office.

          Previous articleGeorge Soros ‘wants to eliminate law enforcement,’ policies would be ‘welcome sight’ for criminals: Terrell
          Next articlePeople who want to visit the world’s tallest living tree now risk a $5,000 fine.

          Latest news

          - Advertisement -
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Golden Globe winner, Tom Cruise is at his best in his long acting career

          NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! ...
          Read more
          Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

          West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year Award Finalists Named

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 1st Here are...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News