In the first generation of Title IX, research is needed to determine the effects of playing sports | opinion

The many effects Title IX has on women are well known throughout society.

But what about the effects of playing unfamiliar sports? What does this mean for our society in the coming decades?

Brain health and memory, bone density, joint stability, hormone levels during and after menopause – it’s possible that playing sports in women’s younger years has a role, but we don’t know because most of the scientific research is based on that. Men’s Studies. As the first generation of women to benefit from Title IX reaches its 50s and 60s, that research gap has real implications.