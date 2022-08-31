In the filing, the Justice Department disputed Trump’s claims on the Mar-a-Lago discovery

Toggle caption Department of Justice

Department of Justice

When the US attorney general appeared before television cameras this month to discuss the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, Merrick Garland said his Justice Department would “speak through its court testimony and its work.”

The cautious former judge, whose voice sometimes fails to rise above Dean in Washington, is speaking out this time — in legal briefs inspired by demands from former President Donald Trump.

In filings late this week, prosecutors called them “broad, meritless allegations against the government.” And then, in 36 pages, he set the record straight with an unprecedented search of a former president’s home.

Law Read: DOJ’s response to Trump’s special master request

Counter to Trump’s claims

Trump and his political allies are claiming that they released government secrets that were exposed in an office, storage room and desk at the Mar-a-Lago resort. But Trump’s lawyers have argued that they declassified the documents, prosecutors said, in a months-long battle to retrieve the documents.

Instead, in June 2021, an unnamed Trump lawyer handed a Justice Department visitor a batch of documents in a “single redveld envelope, double-wrapped in tape” that lawyers believed were classified, the Justice Department filing said.

Another Trump friend, described in court documents as a custodian of records, signed a letter to authorities saying Trump had “diligently searched” the National Archives and other materials sought by prosecutors. The letter said that “all responsive documents” were included and that Trump did not retain “any copies, written notations or reproductions.”

Based on a box of top secret and even more highly classified documents unearthed by the FBI in an August 8 search, that turned out to be a lie as well. The Justice Department said during their June visit that Trump representatives barred them from looking through the boxes in the storage room, giving them no opportunity to corroborate the claims. By August, they had a court-approved search warrant.

“Within hours, the FBI recovered double the documents with classification marks as ‘diligent discovery,’ raising serious questions about the statements made in the June 3 certification to the former President’s attorneys and other representatives. It casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this case,” the officials wrote.

Potential obstruction of justice

The most shocking new details about the investigation involve possible obstruction of justice. Government prosecutors said they had developed evidence, perhaps through a combination of civilian witnesses and video footage they submitted from Mar-a-Lago, that government records “were possibly hidden and removed from storage rooms in an effort to obstruct the government’s investigation.” “

Ultimately, the FBI seized 33 boxes of evidence during the August search, including documents with colored cover sheets that clearly show who saw who and what their classification level was — crucial evidence if prosecutors eventually pursue a criminal case over the withholding or illegal retention of relevant information against the national defense.

Some of the material was so highly classified that FBI agents and Justice Department lawyers required additional clearance before reviewing documents involved in the investigation.

The Justice Department said in its new filing that agents also found top-secret documents bundled in a desk drawer with Trump’s passport, which they decided to return, echoing Trump’s public statements on social media that the FBI “stole” them.

At the end of his brief, on-camera statement about the Mar-a-Lago search this month, the attorney general promised that “more information will be made available in an appropriate manner and at an appropriate time.”

The Justice Department is due back in court Thursday to discuss Trump’s bid for an independent special master.