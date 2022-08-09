In the fight against the Bay du Nord oil project, environmental groups take to the courts and the Norwegian public

Months after the federal government approved the Bay du Nord offshore oil project in Newfoundland, environmental groups continue their campaign against the project, taking to the courts and the company’s offices in Norway.

Opponents of the project hope that Equinor, the company leading the project (major oil company BP has a minority stake), will be particularly sensitive to growing climate concerns about fossil fuel production, as it is a state-owned Norwegian company accountable to the country’s citizens.

Equinor has yet to make a final investment decision on how to move forward, and environmental groups have focused their efforts on this upcoming phase. Led by environmental law charity Ecojustice, they went to federal court to review its environmental approval of the project.

“Our federal government says it understands climate science,” said Jan Miron, Ecojustice staff lawyer. “So he needs to understand that Canada cannot be a climate leader and endorse fossil fuel infrastructure projects like this one.”

Litigation focused on downstream emissions

Equinor and the federal government say the Bay du Nord operation will have a low carbon footprint, especially when compared to other oil projects in Canada and abroad.

Given that demand for oil persists even as the world decarbonizes, they say it makes sense that this oil comes from projects like the Bay du Nord. Project there is a requirement achieve zero emissions by 2050, a first for a Canadian oil and gas project and indicates that the government will aim for the same stringent climate conditions in future environmental permits.

But these terms focus on emissions from the operation of the Bay du Nord, not emissions when that oil is burned in power plants or in vehicles after it has been mined and exported.

Eco-justice sued on behalf of climate protection groups Sierra Club Canada and Équiterre in May. His main argument is that the government has not accounted for emissions from the actual use of oil produced at the Bay du Nord – also called downstream emissions.

Emissions from the actual operation of the Bay du Nord—177,000 to 309,000 tons of greenhouse gases per year, according to an environmental assessment—would be a tiny fraction of Canada’s annual emissions. But environmental groups say 90 percent of emissions over the life of a project could be downstream emissions that need to be accounted for.

With a water depth of around 1,200 meters, the Equinor Bay du Nord project will use a floating production, storage and offloading vessel, better known as an FPSO, like the one pictured here. Equinor officials say a final investment decision is expected within two years, with first oil before the end of the decade. (equinor)

“I think if the minister were to look at downstream emissions, it would be very difficult to conclude that this project would not cause significant negative environmental impacts,” Miron said.

The groups say the government “disregarded all emissions downstream and illegally capped the estimate artificially to only account for emissions from the mine itself.”

In June, eight Mi’kmaw communities in New Brunswick joined the lawsuit, alleging that the government failed to consider how oil shipments could threaten the animal species they rely on for food and cultural purposes and failed in their advisory duty. and host these first nations.

Groups go to battle on Stavanger

While the government and Ecojustice lawyers are exchanging documents and evidence, environmental groups are putting pressure on Equinor elsewhere. In May, the groups protested at Equinor’s annual general meeting in Stavanger, Norway. design slogans and videos for the company headquarters and local attractions.

“We hope we can convince Equinor and its Norwegian majority shareholders that this project is dangerous,” said Gretchen Fitzgerald, director of national programs for the Sierra Club Canada, who also visited Stavanger to attend the demonstrations.

Environmental groups have campaigned against the Bay du Nord project at Equinor’s headquarters in Stavanger, Norway, projecting slogans onto company buildings and local landmarks. (Sierra Club Canada)

This strategy was followed by environmental groups who opposed another Equinor project around the world. In 2020 Equinor refused from an offshore oil exploration project in the Great Australian Bight, a large open inlet of rough ocean off the southern coast of Australia.

The company said the project was not commercially viable, but it also faced years of opposition from local groups seeking to protect the remote stretch of ocean, an important habitat for a wide range of marine animals, many of which are found nowhere else. in the world.

“The situation in the Bay, they couldn’t have picked a worse place to offer what they were trying to do,” said Peter Owen, director of the Wildlife Society of South Australia, an environmental advocacy group that opposed the Equinor project.

“But also they couldn’t have chosen the worst time in history to push for the expansion of the fossil fuel industry, now that the climate is collapsing before our eyes.”

Australia Lessons

There are many parallels between what happened in the Bay and Nordsky Bay. The Owen Organization is part of Great Australian Gulf Alliancewhich brought together local conservation groups and indigenous groups opposed to oil drilling in the region.

Australian regulators conditionally approved an exploration well at Equinor in December 2019 in the Gulf. The Wildlife Society sued the government to challenge the approval, but Equinor announced that it was pulling out by February 2020.

Joining Peter Owen of the Wildlife Society is Banna Laurie, a Mirning Elder campaigning in Oslo, Norway. (Hallward Callwaite/Wildlife Society)

“We not only have to stop this [project] because of the direct risks this has brought to the communities of southern Australia, but we have a global responsibility to ensure that this carbon does not enter the atmosphere,” Owen said.

“It was something we could do in our jurisdiction, under our supervision, as part of the global effort that we all need to make now to stop such projects.”

Alliance activists held demonstrations across Australia and Norway, where they attended Equinor’s annual general meetings in Stavanger and spoke directly to the board of directors and executives.

“We went to Norway looking for friends, realizing that this fossil fuel company, Equinor, was basically the Norwegian people,” Owen said.

“The community has been made aware that there is this amazing place on the other side of the world, that the community that lives there does not want to be at risk from oil drilling.”

A public event organized by groups opposed to well drilling in the Great Australian Bight in Victor Harbor, South Australia. (Wildlife Society)

In an emailed statement, Equinor did not consider the lawsuit against the Bay du Nord project, but said a final investment decision is “expected within the next few years.” The project, if implemented, will start producing oil by the end of the decade – and will continue until 2058.

Bay du Nord can produce up to 200,000 barrels per day and up to a billion barrels of oil over its lifetime. This will result in the release of about 400 million tons of greenhouse gases.

“Canada has committed to zero by 2050,” Fitzgerald said. “You can’t keep approving new oil and gas projects if you’re serious about that commitment.”