Former President Trump is expected to focus on law and order in his first speech since leaving office in January 2021 in Washington, DC on Tuesday, with a source familiar with the matter telling Fox News that he sees the issue of public safety as a “central issue.” The November midterm elections and one of the “greatest contrasts” between his policies and Democrats.

Trump is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the two-day summit organized by the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit organization and think tank formed last year by officials who served in the Trump administration.

“President Trump sees a nation in decline, in part, through rising crime and communities becoming less safe under Democrat policies,” said Taylor Budovich, a Trump spokesman, previewing the former president’s speech. “His comments highlight the policy failures of Democrats, but will certainly be a defining issue in the midterms and beyond, creating an America First vision for public safety.”

A Trump adviser told Fox News that the former president would focus his speech on law and order and public safety, which Trump sees as a “central issue” in the midterms.

“The president sees this as a great contrast between his policies and achievements and the disastrous results of the Biden presidency, but typical Democrat control at the federal, state and local levels,” the adviser told Fox News.

Violent crime is on the rise in the nation’s major cities, reaching unprecedented numbers in the past two years, with homicides up nearly 30% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to FBI data. Through 2021, homicides continue to rise in major American cities across the country, with the Council on Criminal Justice releasing data in January showing homicides were up 5% from 2020.

In 2021, violent crime in Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Washington, DC increased by nearly 5% to 40%. , sexual harassment, robbery, assault and murder.

New York City saw the largest increase in violent crime by far among the cities reviewed by Fox News, up 40.6% from 2021.

The adviser told Fox News that Trump will take “recent specific and familiar stories” and “highlight and talk about how his policy solutions will lead to a better and safer outcome” in the United States.

“Public safety is the defining issue,” the adviser explained. “He speaks with great substance to specific ideas at the core of his America First agenda.”

The adviser told Fox News that Trump is likely to touch on other areas of his broader agenda, but stressed the “central focus” of Tuesday’s speech will be public safety and public order.

Violent crime is on the rise in 2022, with homicides at an all-time high

Trump’s speech on Tuesday will be the former president’s first visit to Washington DC since leaving office on January 20, 2021.

Trump has hinted that he will run for re-election in 2024, although he has not made any official announcement.

Trump told Fox News in November that he planned to wait until after the midterm elections to make an official announcement.

Trump, over the weekend, dominated the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida.

TPUSA polled conference attendees—young activists from around the country—who they would vote for in 2024 if Trump decides to launch another White House run. The Straw Poll is sponsored by Turning Point Action, a 501(c)(4) affiliate of TPUSA.

78.7% of attendees said they would vote for Trump.

19% said they would vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 1% said they would vote for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, 0.5% said they would vote for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; 0.3% Sen. 0.3% said they would vote for Ted Cruz and former Amb. Nikki Haley; And 0.3% said they would vote for former Vice President Mike Pence.

Meanwhile, the America First Policy Institute event is invitation-only and not open to the public. However, the speeches, including Trump’s, will be broadcast live.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Emma Colton contributed to this report.