A popular Cape Cod resort community is reliving the divisive nightmare of 50 years ago, when serial killer Tony Costa stalks seaside paradise.

Provincetown, Mass., celebrated for its beautiful ocean views and soaring sand dunes, is also apparently facing a culture of abolitionism.

The serial killer controversy erupted on social media this summer after an “angry online mob” silenced a pair of scheduled author events at a local bookstore about Costa’s brutal crimes.

The mob in this case is not the family and friends of the victims — but the family and friends of the alleged Cape Cod killer.

Anton Charles Costa was convicted of the dismemberment and murder of two women in 1969; He is suspected of killing six others. He hanged himself in jail in 1974.

He is the subject of two new books: “The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer” by Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan, to be published in 2021; And “Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod” by Casey Sherman was released this July.

Costa is “the most vicious serial killer in American history,” Sherman told Fox News Digital in an interview.

The 24-year-old carpenter described how he stabbed, shot, dismembered and removed his victims’ organs.

Author Kurt Vonnegut compared Costa to Jack the Ripper in a 1969 Life magazine article.

“We were threatened by an angry online mob.” – Author Liza Rodman

“The Babysitter” author Liza Rodman is scheduled to appear at East End Books on June 28 to discuss her relationship with Costa, who babysat her as a child in the 1960s.

However, due to massive criticism on social media, the event was canceled due to fear of violence.

She said she received threats via email while researching the book in 2019.

“Disgusting!!! Shame on you!!!” A man was charged on a community Facebook page.

“East End Books should be totally ashamed of themselves, as bad as the author IMHO,” posted another.

The bookstore canceled Sherman’s scheduled Aug. 6 appearance in advance amid an online outcry.

“I’m a bookseller. We want to encourage the exchange of ideas,” East End Books owner Jeff Peters told Fox News Digital by phone.

“I felt blindsided by a powerful, coordinated attack by a small minority of people.”

The attacks were happening in the days and hours before the event, scheduled for June 28, with Rodman reporting the threats to local police.

“However, I am also trained in hand-to-hand combat,” reads an email Sherman received on June 24 and shared with Fox News Digital.

“There are a lot of people out there who would be happy to have a good crack at your chin.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to those who emailed for comment.

“We were bullied by an angry online mob,” Rodman said of her beliefs.

“These self-named ‘towns’ are friends and family of Tony Costa, a serial killer, No The families of his victims,” ​​Rodman wrote on his personal blog.

“In a bit of deja vu, they once again closed ranks posting hundreds of comments designed to intimidate and defame.”

Provincetown, a picturesque community at the tip of Cape Cod — marked in history as the place where travelers first set foot in the New World — is billed as a haven of “individualism and freedom of expression” in online marketing.

“Free speech. People in town have been talking about this publicly for years,” Mark S. Morgan wrote on Facebook in support of the authors.

“If you’re a ‘trigger.’ [the book] Don’t read it. Or shall we burn the book?”

“It’s definitely censorship,” Rodman told Fox News Digital.

“This is the environment we live in. Shutting people down by an angry mob. All of a sudden this kind of stuff works.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Provincetown town manager and others related to this story for comment.