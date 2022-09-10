In the aftermath of the tragic stabbings in Sasuke, indigenous leaders are calling for their own police force.

Warning: This story contains upsetting Details

Local and provincial leaders are calling for stronger Indigenous policing in Saskatchewan following a massacre in the province that has garnered national and international attention.

Ten people were killed and 18 injured, not counting the two defendants, in stabbings in the James Smith Cree area and in the nearby village of Weldon last Sunday, which also led to a multi-day manhunt covering much of Saskatchewan.

That ended on Wednesday when Miles Sanderson, 32, the main suspect in the violent attacks, died after falling into distress shortly after his arrest. His brother Damien Sanderson, 31, who was also charged with the attacks, was found dead on Monday.

At a press conference on Thursday, Cree chief James Smith Wally Burns said the community needed its own tribal justice system, including some form of police force.

“We have to say loud and clear that we are serious. We have to protect our people,” Burns said. “We have to protect them because no one in Canada should be afraid to move from here to there.”

Indigenous policing requirements after the Saskatchewan murders Duration 2:00 Calls to specialized indigenous police services are on the rise following a series of stabbings in Saxatchewan that killed 10 people, including nine of James Smith’s Cree.

He envisions a police force that will work hand in hand with the RCMP, which is currently serving the community. According to the chief, this will benefit not only James Smith, but also the communities around the Cree Nation.

Darryl Burns, whose sister Gloria Lydia Burns was among those killed in the attacks, said he fully supports the creation of a police force in his home area.

“One of the things that I always talk about with these murders that happened here in our community is that they were scattered across different time periods,” he said after Thursday’s press conference at the James Smith Cree Nation. joint conference, which was attended by local residents. Indigenous leaders along with representatives from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Peoples, the RCMP and the provincial government.

“So if the cops come on first call, any of these people are still alive?”

Darryl Burns of James Smith’s Cree was among those who attended Thursday’s press conference. Gloria Lydia Burns, his sister, was among the 10 people stabbed to death on Sunday 4 September. (Karen Pauls/CBC)

RCMP officers were first contacted about the stabbing at 5:43 am CST on Sunday, September 4th. Officers were dispatched three minutes later and arrived at the scene at 6:18 am, approximately 35 minutes after the first call. .

Darryl Burns’ concerns about response times were echoed at Thursday’s conference by the Grand Head of the Prince Albert Grand Council, Brian Hardlott, who said it was the general consensus in indigenous communities.

“Many times [community] members call some of [RCMP] detachments, [but] their call reaches Regina. Just imagine the response time to that,” Hardlott said.

“There are models that have peacekeepers, they have security officers. Some communities simply refer to them as community guards. These are the models that are working with RCMP today to keep the community safe.”

Hardlott has committed to working with the Prince Albert Grand Council communities to develop public safety strategies, work he says is already underway.

Brian Hardlott is the great head of the Prince Albert Grand Council which represents the nation of James Smith Cree. Work is underway to initiate a feasibility study on indigenous policing among the 12 communities that the council represents, he said. (Brian Eneas/CBC)

James Smith’s Cree people presented Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe with a medallion during a press conference on Thursday.

He was asked if he was showing by accepting the gift that he would keep his promises to support the calls of the Cree people to create an indigenous police force in the community.

Mo said he would and added that all levels of government—local, provincial and federal—should be involved in those discussions.

Need to ‘redouble our efforts’: Security Minister

In an interview with CBC News on Friday, the federal secretary of public safety said the Liberal government has already taken steps to address the problem of indigenous policing.

Marco Mendicino said more than $850 million over a five-year periodwas dedicated to supporting police and security services in indigenous communities in the 2021 federal budget.

This includes more than $43 million to co-develop legislation that recognizes Indigenous policing as a critical service — work to be done with local, regional and national Indigenous groups, Mendicino said.

But the events of the past week show that not enough has been done, he said.

“We have made some progress, but this is hardly the time to pat ourselves on the back,” the minister said. “I think we need to really redouble our efforts.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe briefly met with survivors when he attended Thursday’s press conference for James Smith’s Cree Nation. Both community members and leaders called for the creation of an indigenous-led policing service. (Brian Eneas/CBC)

He said there have already been 13 virtual interaction sessions to help with this work, and the first report – the “what we heard” document – will be released later this month.

Mendicino said he can’t wait to see Indigenous policing work to prevent further tragedies, and is working with his fellow Indigenous Services ministers to do so while keeping each individual community’s needs in mind.

“We are sitting at the negotiating table and we are going to use every possible avenue to ensure that we not only implement more Indigenous-led policing initiatives… but that they land in a way that really reflects all of these principles of reconciliation,” he said. he.

Protection of the interests of the First Nations by the First Nations

Saskatchewan already has one Indigenous Police Service.

The File Hills First Nations Police Service was formed in 2002 and serves five communities located in Treaty 4 within the Saskatchewan Territory: Okanes, Pipikisis, Carry the Kettle, Star Blanket, and Little Black Bear.

Fast. Kelsey Starblanket Jr., of the Cree Star Blanket tribe, northeast of Regina, said he wanted to be a police officer from the age of four.

It was then that he visited the RCMP Heritage Center and saw himself in red twill, and immediately realized his calling.

He began his career two years ago with the File Hills First Nations Police Service.

Fast. Kelsey Starblanket Jr., 25, began his career with the File Hills First Nations Police Service two years ago. (Sam Samson/CBC)

“One of the benefits [of being an Indigenous officer] is that I know people,” he told CBC News on Friday.

“If I don’t know them, it’s easy for me to find out who they are and where they come from just by talking to people I know. This rapport I’ve built always helps me when I’m attending calls.”

He believes that the police service will expand and operate in more communities because this is what is needed: the protection of the interests of indigenous people by representatives of indigenous peoples.

Starblanket’s sentiment was echoed by File Hills Police Chief Paul Avantai, who said he considers public safety a basic right that every person in Canada should have, including First Nations in their communities.

His police force provides more stability to communities than the RCMP, which has “members constantly moving in and out”, he said, adding that he believes the File Hills model can be replicated elsewhere.

“The model we’re building is that our members belong to these communities and they have investments and stakes in these communities.”

Support is available to anyone affected by the latest reports. You can speak to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada call 1-866-585-0445 or send a WELLNESS message to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It’s free and confidential.

The Hope for Wellness Hotline offers immediate help to Indigenous peoples in Canada. Mental health counseling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.